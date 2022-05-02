Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. May 2022 at 11:37

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia

Biden's five day trip will be the second one overseas by herself.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
First lady Jill Biden.First lady Jill Biden. (Source: SITA/AP)

Next weekend, the first lady of the USA will visit Slovakia. On May 8, Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled their country after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a war against Ukraine.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Biden also plans to meet with members of the government before returning to the United States, the White House announced late Sunday.

Since the war started on February 24, approximately 370,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border. More than 70,000 have asked for temporary protection in Slovakia. All in all, nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled the country for neighbouring countries.

Súvisiaci článok Slovaks volunteer from the heart Read more 

Jill Biden's five day trip will be the second one overseas by herself. She will arrive in Romania on Thursday where she will meet with U.S. service members, government officials, U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian workers, and other people who help Ukrainian refugees.

The first lady will then travel to Bratislava to visit the U.S. Embassy in the Slovak capital. On May 8, Biden will visit Košice and Vyšné Nemecké in eastern Slovakia to meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who sought refuge there, as well as local people who help them.

Biden also plans to meet members of the Slovak government the following day.

President Joe Biden visited Ukrainian refugees in Poland during his trip in March.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Maypole in Žilina

This May, Slovakia has much to celebrate

Fico has decided to hijack the first of May, because too much is at stake for him.


35m
Illustrative stock photo

Poll: Slovaks against disconnecting from Russian gas

People don't want higher energy prices.


4 h
Robert Fico

Even with Fico in custody, Smer may retain popular support

Fico has been preparing his supporters for this scenario, so it may not affect his popular backing.


28. apr
Reusable packaging creates less waste.

Waste has turned into something valuable worth a second life

Three finalists have been chosen for the Via Bona award in the Green Company category for 2021.


25. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad