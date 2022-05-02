Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia

Biden's five day trip will be the second one overseas by herself.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Next weekend, the first lady of the USA will visit Slovakia. On May 8, Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled their country after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a war against Ukraine.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Biden also plans to meet with members of the government before returning to the United States, the White House announced late Sunday.

Since the war started on February 24, approximately 370,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border. More than 70,000 have asked for temporary protection in Slovakia. All in all, nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled the country for neighbouring countries.

Súvisiaci článok

Súvisiaci článok Slovaks volunteer from the heart Read more

Jill Biden's five day trip will be the second one overseas by herself. She will arrive in Romania on Thursday where she will meet with U.S. service members, government officials, U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian workers, and other people who help Ukrainian refugees.

The first lady will then travel to Bratislava to visit the U.S. Embassy in the Slovak capital. On May 8, Biden will visit Košice and Vyšné Nemecké in eastern Slovakia to meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who sought refuge there, as well as local people who help them.

Biden also plans to meet members of the Slovak government the following day.

President Joe Biden visited Ukrainian refugees in Poland during his trip in March.