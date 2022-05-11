Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. May 2022 at 10:46  I Premium content

Tom Nicholson: If Fico returns, just pack up and leave

There is always a group of voters who choose evil, Nicholson opines.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
Tom Nicholson.Tom Nicholson. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Thirty years have passed and the state still treats a politician suspect differently than an ordinary citizen, opines former journalist TOM NICHOLSON. He visited Slovakia again recently and in an interview with the Sme daily he mentioned the negativity he felt from Slovaks.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Rumour has it you're writing a book. What is it about?

I'm looking back at the last twenty years. How it all started in the 90s and where we are now. It makes no sense to me to write a summary of all individual cases. After the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, anyone who wants to see how things are in Slovakia can see it. You know it better than I could ever write about it.

What is your opinion on the vote that didn't allow the court to decide whether Fico was to be detained or not?

As has always been the case, not even a legitimate suspicion that a politician committed something illegal is enough for the state to deal with them the same way it would an ordinary citizen. The "our people" system remains undefeated. Unfortunately, the vote has also shown not enough people stand on the side of the rule of law.

Related article Witnesses, encrypted messages and secret recordings. What the charges against Fico are based on Read more 

Could you have imagined that Kaliňák would have waved to journalists with handcuffs and been sent into custody a few hours later?

I once spoke with Pavel Milan, a police officer investigating a VAT case with Robert Kaliňák among the suspects. It was clear to me who he was. I got the feeling that from 2012 to 2016 there was not a chance of succeeding against a Smer politician. Everyone had their backs and threatened journalists with lawsuits.

SkryťRemove ad

In 2016, Marián Leško said that if Kaliňák could withstand the case against Ladislav Bašternák, he might as well withstand murder. He really did withstand the Bašternák case. Are you of the same opinion?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Corruption & scandals

Related topics: Robert Kaliňák

Top stories

News digest: "People in Slovakia are literally angry"

Finance Minister Igor Matovič not right about last week's prediction about the collapse of the coalition (for now). A legendary Bratislava canteen may disappear.


2 h
Volodymyr Zelensky

The world if Zelensky had taken the ride, not ammunition

A quick defeat of Ukraine would have changed the world into its worst possible version.


9 h
Finance Minister and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič.

For financial aid and Fico, the coalition might fail

OĽaNO claims SaS is going to quit. SaS says it's not, but Sme Rodina should.


13 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad