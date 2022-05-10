News digest: Russia might invade you, Zelensky warns Slovaks

Ukrainian kids sang Jill Biden a song by a composer who was killed for being Ukrainian. First tropical day in Slovakia is expected on Thursday.

Good evening. The Tuesday, May 10 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Zelensky speaks to Slovak MPs

Slovak MPs are applauding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after his address on May 10, 2022. (Source: TASR)

If we fail to stop Russian troops, they will come after you, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his speech to the Slovak parliament on May 10.

He said that the number one tool to help stop the Russians were weapons, while another important tool are sanctions. The president thanked Slovakia for its support, also showing understanding for the difficulty of Slovakia disconnecting from Russian gas and oil.

Experienced in giving speeches, Zelensky very skillfully used a historical parallel, just as he had in his previous addresses to other parliaments around the globe. Friends of Ukraine have shown solidarity and have helped to make sure Russia would not repeat the year 1968, he said. In that year the Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia to put an end to the democratisation process in the country known as the Prague Spring.

However, not all MPs were pleased with Zelensky’s speech. Smer MPs left the room in protest.

Resolution: In a vote on Tuesday, Slovak MPs adopted a resolution condemning the actions of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as well as the Russian Armed Forces and their commanders against Ukraine. They called it an act of unfounded military aggression. The parliament also condemned crimes against humanity and war crimes, which, according to Slovak MPs, must be thoroughly investigated.

Compensation for illegally detained Roma

Roma people outside their houses. (Source: TASR)

A 30-year old Roma with mental special needs illegally held in custody for weeks in 2013 will receive compensation, ruled the Bratislava I District Court.

The man from Moldava nad Bodvou, eastern Slovakia, will be given €4,000 as compensation for non-pecuniary damages, announced the European Roma Rights Centre. “In the proceeding it was duly established that the unlawful detention had an impact on the plaintiff and his personal life, in particular because the detention was carried out on a disadvantaged person without adequate measures," said Ján Bartánus, the man’s lawyer.

The Centre added that this event preceded the now infamous police raid in the Roma community in Moldava nad Bodvou on June 19 of the same year.

PHOTO FOR TUESDAY

Fountain in Košice

Fountains in Košice, a major city in eastern Slovakia, are springing back to life.

A fountain in the Mier neighbourhood in Košice on May 9, 2022. (Source: TASR)

In other news

9,732 pupils from Ukraine attending Slovak schools . Most of them are attending primary schools in Bratislava. The smallest number of Ukrainian children attending Slovak school is reported from the Banská Bystrica region. (TASR)

Ukrainian job seekers and Slovak employers consider insufficient mastery of Slovak or a foreign language to be the biggest obstacle to finding a job in Slovakia .

. Social networks are responsible for spreading disinformation . 79 percent of Slovaks think that social networks deliberately make disinformation visible, an early May survey conducted by the Ipsos agency shows. The poll has also found 43 percent of Slovaks often do not react to disinformation posts. (TASR)

Thursday, May 12, should be the first tropical day of this year in Slovakia, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute said.

The international defence technology fair, IDEB, started in Bratislava on Tuesday, May 10. One hundred exhibitors from 15 countries will showcase their products at the Incheba exhibition centre until May 12. (Source: TASR)

Components and systems for the Hungarian Lynx tracked armoured vehicles programme will be manufactured at Ray Service’s Skalica plant in western Slovakia. Ray Service and Rheinmetall have signed two contracts worth a total of more than €60 million. (SITA)

2,192 Ukrainian refugees entered Slovakia on the Slovak-Ukrainian border on May 9 and 327 of them applied for temporary protection, the Interior Ministry announced.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Elevator tragedy a year later

Disabled door chip, missing control buttons, or an accident? Although there is no official report on the cause, several rumors circulate regarding the elevator tragedy in Bratislava that occurred a year ago on May 9.

The old elevator in which the tragedy happened a year ago. (Source: SME/Marko Erd)

Now, in place of a historic Czechoslovak elevator in a metal mesh shaft, the apartment building boasts a modern one with touch controls and a glass shaft.

“We know each other, so of course the tragedy affected all the residents. During the firefighters’ intervention the elevator was irreversibly damaged and about a month ago a new one was installed,” said Peter Synak, one of the tenants in the building.

The case was closed at the end of last year, with police stating that no one is responsible and will no longer provide any relevant information.

