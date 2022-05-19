Items in shopping cart: View
19. May 2022 at 11:43  I Premium content

The uncertain future of Matovič's package for families

The government passed several anti-inflation measures on May 18. It is now time for MPs to vote.

author
Daniela Hajčáková
Finance Minister Igor Matovič on May 18, 2022.Finance Minister Igor Matovič on May 18, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger is trying to tell people that the coalition is stuck in no serious dispute over anti-inflation financial aid to families. Yet, it is unsure whether the MPs will actually approve it.

“I’m working on getting the SaS [a coalition party] on board,” said Heger (OĽaNO) a week ago. After the government passed the anti-inflation package for families on Wednesday, May 18, he flaunted an agreement of three parties within the coalition, but the three parties have never refused to support the package.

Igor Matovič

