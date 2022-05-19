The uncertain future of Matovič's package for families

The government passed several anti-inflation measures on May 18. It is now time for MPs to vote.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Prime Minister Eduard Heger is trying to tell people that the coalition is stuck in no serious dispute over anti-inflation financial aid to families. Yet, it is unsure whether the MPs will actually approve it.

“I’m working on getting the SaS [a coalition party] on board,” said Heger (OĽaNO) a week ago. After the government passed the anti-inflation package for families on Wednesday, May 18, he flaunted an agreement of three parties within the coalition, but the three parties have never refused to support the package.