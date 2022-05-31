Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. May 2022 at 7:00  I Premium content

Fusion power is still decades away, but Slovak scientists are helping to bring it closer

After ITER is completed, they say a working reactor could arrive in 2050.

author
Matúš Beňo
Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being built in France.Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being built in France. (Source: TASR/AP)

Nuclear fusion could potentially solve mankind's energy needs. Simply put, it is the power of the Sun in a box.

A direct opposite to the fission process – effectively, splitting atoms – that we use in existing nuclear power plants, fusion reactions power the stars, including our Sun. That makes it the most abundant energy source in the universe. Essentially it means combining the atomic nuclei of two or more lighter elements to form one or more heavier elements – and, in the process, releases huge amounts of energy, offering a virtually limitless supply of power.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

However, harnessing that power is not easy, as scientists know well: they have spent decades trying to do it. There is even a running joke about the promise of power from nuclear fusion: it's only 30 years away – and has been for the last 50 years.

Jokes aside, it is true that a working solution is behind schedule. On one side, this field of research is extremely expensive, thus enabling only a handful of experiments to be conducted worldwide. Moreover, scientists have spent many years trying to figure out and overcome certain technical difficulties. They also have to rely on developments in other areas, such as materials science.

Slowly but surely, they are getting closer.

Near Cadarache, 50 kilometres from Marseille, in France, an international engineering megaproject aimed at replicating the fusion that occurs in stars is being built. The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER for short, is an experimental reactor that will demonstrate if the idea is viable and test the necessary technologies. It represents an important step towards achieving a functioning fusion power plant.

SkryťRemove ad

ITER is funded by seven principal partners, one of which is the EU, and Slovak scientists have helped in its construction.

Related article Computer scientist explains how robots see and translators translate Read more 

A reactor shaped like a doughnut

The experiment is one of the most ambitious energy projects anywhere in the world.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Energy

Top stories

Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022.

The two faces of Slovakia's prime minister: One for home, one for the world

After an initial stumble, the Slovak prime minister, Eduard Heger, is having a ‘good’ war. It’s at home that his problems are mounting.


30. may
Visualisation of the abandoned dormitory in Záhorská Bystrica turned into rental housing.

Social rental housing desperately needed in Slovakia

Bratislava has launched a pilot project for construction of rental flats with developers.


27. may
The police took Kováčik directly to prison.

Corrupt officials start paying the price, finally

Dušan Kováčik goes to prison after breakthrough verdict.


21 h
Slovak PM Eduard Heger's advisor on cross-border cooperation Eduard Buraš.

Eastern Slovakia is another Burgenland, waiting for the chance to rise

Even when the war in Ukraine drags on, Slovakia should not miss its train and should restart cooperation with Ukraine to help its people in the east, opines Slovak PM's advisor Eduard Buraš.


28. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad