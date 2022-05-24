Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. May 2022 at 12:54  I Premium content

Igor Matovič escalates attacks on journalists

He suggested a law dictating who the media can invite to discussions.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
Igor Matovič.Igor Matovič. (Source: TASR)

Igor Matovič is attacking journalists again. He suggested a law dictating who could be invited to political discussions.

Although Matovič considers himself to be Robert Fico's greatest critic and opponent, OĽaNO chair's derogatory statements about the media bring him significantly closer to the head of opposition Smer.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

While Fico called journalists "dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes", a "gang of Soros pigs", and an "organized criminal group", Matovič once again abused the murder of a journalist in his attack.

"You regularly hide behind Jan Kuciak, you almost act as his tutor. In fact, you cannot hold a candle to him," Matovič told Aktuality.sk editor-in-chief Peter Bárdy. "You are a disgrace," he wrote.

Currently, Finance Minister Matovič is trying to push his social package intended to help with rising prices even with the support of extremists from the ĽSNS party. The coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) had announced it would not support the package.

Related article If Matovič insists on raising taxes, SaS ready to withdraw from coalition agreement Read more 

That is why Bárdy reminded Matovič of an older statement of his, that politicians must solve the real problems of people so that "fascism does not creep its dangerous tentacles across Slovakia".

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Igor Matovič

Related topics: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka, Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS, Ján Kuciak

Top stories

News digest: Supreme Court's ruling on ex-special prosecutor

Finance Minister Matovič intends to restrict media freedom. Slovakia makes it to hockey quarter-finals in Finland.


5 h
Kováčik in court

Guilty: Supreme Court delivers final verdict on senior prosecutor

Dušan Kováčik's definitive conviction could clear the way for multiple further cases.


10 h
Ján Figeľ receives the highest state award for Púčik, Tunega and Tesár from President Zuzana Čaputová.

President apologises for awards. Fascist state activists did not fight for democracy, say historians

Three men were executed for espionage by Communist courts, but their full story shows their loyalty to Nazi-allied Slovak state.


23. may
Illustrative stock photo

NAKA intercepts drugs intended for United Kingdom

The drug, relatively unknown in Slovakia, is worth over €300,000.


23. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad