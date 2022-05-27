After a few questions, a pro-Putin supporter called him a fascist

Journalist Roman Cuprik on confronting influential Slovak disinformation spreaders.

Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha is described as a politician who holds strong pro-Russian views. (Source: TASR)

Sme journalist Roman Cuprik confronted a group of Slovak politicians who spread pro-Kremlin propaganda, and then wrote a long piece about his experience.

“I was prepared for them to be aggressive and try to shift the topic of our debate somewhere else,” he says in the Spectator College podcast. It took him a week to prepare for the interviews.

Listen to the podcast to learn more about Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha and former Supreme Court president Štefan Harabin – both notorious disinformation spreaders who hold pro-Russian opinions.

