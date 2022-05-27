Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. May 2022 at 9:31

After a few questions, a pro-Putin supporter called him a fascist

Journalist Roman Cuprik on confronting influential Slovak disinformation spreaders.

Related: Podcast I War on disinformation I Glossary

Peter DlhopolecRoman Cuprik
Peter Dlhopolec, Roman Cuprik
Editorial
Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha is described as a politician who holds strong pro-Russian views.Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha is described as a politician who holds strong pro-Russian views. (Source: TASR)

Sme journalist Roman Cuprik confronted a group of Slovak politicians who spread pro-Kremlin propaganda, and then wrote a long piece about his experience.

“I was prepared for them to be aggressive and try to shift the topic of our debate somewhere else,” he says in the Spectator College podcast. It took him a week to prepare for the interviews.

Listen to the podcast to learn more about Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha and former Supreme Court president Štefan Harabin – both notorious disinformation spreaders who hold pro-Russian opinions.

Listen to the podcast:

Exam topic: Mass Media

Other study materials:

Glossary: Slovak police are smart at combating pro-Russian disinformation Read more  War in Ukraine prompts Slovakia to act against disinformation Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

Spectator College

