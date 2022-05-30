Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. May 2022

Two MPs propose banning rainbow flags in state institutions

OĽaNO's György Gyimesi is violating coalition agreement.

Michal Katuška
OĽaNO MP György Gyimesi.OĽaNO MP György Gyimesi. (Source: SITA)

György Gyimesi (OĽaNO), an admirer of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opponent of same-sex marriages, wants to ban rainbow flags on state buildings.

Together with a former member of extremist ĽSNS party Tomáš Taraba, he submitted a joint proposal so that "symbols of movements, organizations, communities and ideologies promoting any kind of sexual orientation could not be displayed in state institutions." The violation would result in a fine of €7,000.

It is not clear whether Giymesi is acting with the knowledge of the party leader Igor Matovič, but he is one of his closest collaborators. Gyimesi claims that he did not discuss the proposal with him.

Gyimesi, who repeatedly quotes Orbán's phrase "father is man and mother is woman", has broken the coalition agreement and is bringing another conflict not only into already fractured relations among government parties, but also among OĽANO MPs. Government MPs should not submit proposals to parliament that do not stem from their programme statement unless they aquired the consent of the coalition council - the leaders of the coalition parties OĽANO, SaS, Sme rodina and Za ľudí.

"I consider the proposal to be a superficial and disgusting squeezing of political points on homophobia and prejudice. He did not even tell the party census," said OĽaNO MP Andrej Stančík.

