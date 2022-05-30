Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. May 2022 at 17:57

Jaguar Land Rover to hire hundreds of workers by autumn

Vacancies are also open to Ukrainian people.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Jaguar Land Rover Slovakia has announced it is going to be hiring hundreds of new employees in the months to come.Jaguar Land Rover Slovakia has announced it is going to be hiring hundreds of new employees in the months to come. (Source: TASR - Henrich Mišovič)

Jaguar Land Rover, a British car manufacturer, will make a new car model at its plant in Nitra.

The carmaker will officially introduce the Land Rover Defender 130 to the public on Tuesday, May 31, nearly two months after it was forced to suspend its production for several days due to a lack of components.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

With the arrival of the new model, Jaguar Land Rover is going to be hiring hundreds of new employees. "We plan on expanding our team by 700 workers," said the carmaker’s executive director in Slovakia, Russell Leslie. The number of employees should increase to 4,500 in autumn.

Last summer, 700 people were also hired.

Read also Warnings over lukewarm Slovak support for electric cars Read more 

A third of employees at Jaguar Land Rover are women.

The firm is searching for production operators, administrative staff, engineers and team leaders. The average monthly salary of an experienced production operator starts at €1235 gross and €1198 gross for an operator without experience.

Starting from September, the company is also looking to launch a three-shift operation.

The company has said its vacancies are open to Ukrainian people as well. As of April, dozens of people from Ukraine have worked for the carmaker.

Top stories

News digest: Where is the prime minister?

Finance Minister Igor Matovič considers rainbow flags on public buildings to be propaganda. Slovakia should invest in border crossings with Ukraine, PM Eduard Heger's adviser claims.


6 h
The police took Kováčik directly to prison.

Corrupt officials start paying the price, finally

Dušan Kováčik goes to prison after breakthrough verdict.


10 h
Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022.

The two faces of Slovakia's prime minister: One for home, one for the world

After an initial stumble, the Slovak prime minister, Eduard Heger, is having a ‘good’ war. It’s at home that his problems are mounting.


15 h
In the temporary employment segment, most companies reached better numbers in 2021 than the year before.

Who are the largest employment firms in Slovakia?

Headhunting elements penetrating recruitment.


27. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad