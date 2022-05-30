Jaguar Land Rover to hire hundreds of workers by autumn

Vacancies are also open to Ukrainian people.

Jaguar Land Rover Slovakia has announced it is going to be hiring hundreds of new employees in the months to come. (Source: TASR - Henrich Mišovič)

Jaguar Land Rover, a British car manufacturer, will make a new car model at its plant in Nitra.

The carmaker will officially introduce the Land Rover Defender 130 to the public on Tuesday, May 31, nearly two months after it was forced to suspend its production for several days due to a lack of components.

With the arrival of the new model, Jaguar Land Rover is going to be hiring hundreds of new employees. "We plan on expanding our team by 700 workers," said the carmaker’s executive director in Slovakia, Russell Leslie. The number of employees should increase to 4,500 in autumn.

Last summer, 700 people were also hired.

A third of employees at Jaguar Land Rover are women.

The firm is searching for production operators, administrative staff, engineers and team leaders. The average monthly salary of an experienced production operator starts at €1235 gross and €1198 gross for an operator without experience.

Starting from September, the company is also looking to launch a three-shift operation.

The company has said its vacancies are open to Ukrainian people as well. As of April, dozens of people from Ukraine have worked for the carmaker.