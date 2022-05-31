Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. May 2022 at 11:32

Inflation stops Bratislava tram line extension

According to an MP, the deadline was too tight.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The slowdown in the construction of the extension of the tram line in Petržalka was caused by rising prices, says Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo.

He also confirmed there are disagreements in the consortium carrying out the construction. According to Vallo there will be negotiations with representatives of the consortium in the coming days.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"We want the tram line to be built, I believe we will have much more specific answers and timelines next week," the mayor said. Inflation is a huge problem that has created problem for suppliers.

Related article Soaring prices of materials make life hard for construction planners Read more 

City MP: Too tight a deadline

According to Vallo, the city will do everything it can to complete the extension of the tram line in good quality, with as little money as possible and in the best possible time.

City MP Ján Karman claims that it was clear from the beginning that the deadline for completion was too tight and a single mistake was enough to create delays.

"Unfortunately, it has happened. Now I am much more sceptical," said Karman, pointing to the fact that the first milestone is yet to be reached and although the consortium announced that the second milestone would be reached, nothing suggests that. "Construction is idle."

City MP Elena Pätoprstá says other options are on the table, including withdrawal from the contract with the consortium. She too says the work is currently stopped and requests that city MPs receive up-to-date information on the status of the project.

SkryťRemove ad
Related article Bratislava's Tyršák city beach opens for summer Read more 

Will Bratislava lose money?

Some MPs expressed concern that the extension might not be completed by the end of 2023, resulting in Bratislava losing the opportunity to cover most of the expenses from Eurofunds.

According to Vallo the city is ready to use the funds for other transport projects in Bratislava that can be done by the end of 2023.

Construction on the tram line extension was launched at the end of November last year. It will cost €74.58 million without VAT.

Matúš Vallo

Top stories

Prices of building steel and wood have skyrocketed.

Soaring prices of materials make life hard for construction planners

Some sellers have started selling construction materials through auctions.


3 h

News digest: Where is the prime minister?

Finance Minister Igor Matovič considers rainbow flags on public buildings to be propaganda. Slovakia should invest in border crossings with Ukraine, PM Eduard Heger's adviser claims.


18 h
Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being built in France.

Fusion power is still decades away, but Slovak scientists are helping to bring it closer

After ITER is completed, they say a working reactor could arrive in 2050.


5 h
The Greek Catholic Church of Ss Cyril & Methodius, Stropkov

Echoes of history in eastern Slovakia

There are some eerie parallels between the region's past and Ukraine's more recent travails.


30. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad