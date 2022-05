31. May 2022 at 13:27 I Premium content

Zuzana Čaputová met with Ukraine's President Zelensky and addressed Ukrainian MPs.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Ukraine on May 31, 2022. (Source: Facebook - Zuzana Čaputová)

Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová paid a visit to Ukraine.

On May 31, she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visited the cities of Borodyanka and Irpin near Kyiv.

Ukraine's president invited Čaputová to Kyiv during a phone conversation on May 12. She soon tweeted: See you in Ukraine.