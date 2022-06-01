Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Jun 2022 at 15:00  I Premium content

Thousands of cars, 12 trains. What does Sulík's hydrogen plan entail?

Proposed projects are self-sufficient.

author
Jozef Tvardzík
External contributor
A presentation of a hydrogen production project in Košice.A presentation of a hydrogen production project in Košice. (Source: TASR)

Hydrogen is referred to as an energy carrier that is environmentally friendly. In the Slovak economy it has found its promoter in Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

His ministry has created an action plan outlining where public money could go to support hydrogen technologies. At the beginning of June, it should go into an inter-ministerial proceeding.

"We have only fine-tuned some minor details," confirmed Ján Weiterschütz, President of the National Hydrogen Association of Slovakia (NVAS).

The action plan counts on investments of almost a €1 billion financed with European money and partly from the state budget. The private sector should add another €1.5 billion.

Multiple lines for hydrogen trains

The action plan places great emphasis on promoting the production, distribution and consumption of hydrogen in industry and transport. The idea is that by 2030 the state will support the purchase of 4,000 hydrogen-powered cars (judging by the Economy Ministry's preferences, it might even be at the expense of electric cars), 260 buses and 12 hydrogen trains.

