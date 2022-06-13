Poll: In terms of trust, Pellegrini now ahead of Čaputová

Igor Matovič continues to descend.

BRATISLAVA. For the first time since the 2020 parliamentary elections, Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini has beaten President Zuzana Čaputová in trust polls.

On the other hand, OĽaNO head Igor Matovič has once again broken the record in people's distrust.

This stems from a survey with a sample of 889 people by the Focus poll agency for the show Na telo on the private television Markíza.

Pellegrini's growing popularity can be attributed to his standing in the middle ground, not taking any definitive stances. It is alibistic, says sociologist Michal Vašečka in an interview with SME.

"All that Pellegrini actually does is he just summarizes what others said and then declares that he is somewhere in the middle. Intellectually speaking, it is insufficient, almost dishonest, but on people it works," Vašečka says.

He has fans everywhere

In the last survey in February, 39 percent people trusted Pellegrini and 59 percent did not. Since then, he has grown considerably, with 44 percent people trusting him and and 53 percent not trusting him.