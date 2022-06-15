Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Jun 2022 at 23:40  I Premium content

Inflation exceeds 22 year record in Slovakia

Though the peak still hasn't been reached, inflation is changing the spending behaviour of residents.

Eva Frantová
(Source: Sme archive - Gabriel Kuchta)

In May, inflation reached 12.6 percent in Slovakia, making it the highest in 22 years. It is the third month in a row that prices have been rising in year-on-year comparisons at a double-digit pace.

The fastest to rise are prices of motor fuels and energies. But a meal in a restaurant, hotel accommodation and clothing are now more expensive, too.

Inflation has translated into changing the shopping behaviour of people in Slovakia. The survey of the Go4insight agency conducted for the Index business magazine in May showed that ever more people are cutting down on consumption, in services as well as in consumer goods.

Hotels and restaurants more expensive

