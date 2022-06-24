Items in shopping cart: View
24. Jun 2022 at 6:24

The UN is only as good as we are, says Slovakia's former UN youth delegate

Petra Pauerová, a university student, talks about her experience as a UN youth delegate.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Slovakia's former UN youth delegate Petra Pauerová.Slovakia's former UN youth delegate Petra Pauerová. (Source: Facebook/Delegate of Slovakia - Mládežnícky delegát SR v OSN)

After her professor told her about the post of United Nations youth delegate, Petra Pauerová decided to send her application.

In 2019 she was selected for the position. Very few people in Slovakia knew about the post at the time and Pauerová wanted to use her term to change that and raise awareness of it among young people. She also wanted to highlight the issue of unpaid internships for students.

She also tells the Spectator College podcast that the UN is getting better at listening to the opinions of young people.

Listen to the podcast:

Exam topic: Role Models

Other study materials:

The faker-in-chief exposing disinformation in Slovakia Read more  Glossary: Who is your role model? Read more 

This glossary is published as part of The Spectator College, a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

Spectator College

