The UN is only as good as we are, says Slovakia's former UN youth delegate

Petra Pauerová, a university student, talks about her experience as a UN youth delegate.

After her professor told her about the post of United Nations youth delegate, Petra Pauerová decided to send her application.

In 2019 she was selected for the position. Very few people in Slovakia knew about the post at the time and Pauerová wanted to use her term to change that and raise awareness of it among young people. She also wanted to highlight the issue of unpaid internships for students.

She also tells the Spectator College podcast that the UN is getting better at listening to the opinions of young people.

Listen to the podcast:

Exam topic: Role Models

