Soothing violet and buzzing: "u pick" lavender farm welcomes visitors

The area covers some 3.5 hectares with about 76,000 plants.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Many people these days visit the lavender farm in Trnava pri Laborci village in eastern Slovakia. People can also pick lavender themselves here, confirmed Jozefína Badidová, owner of the farm.

Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

“Lavender is interesting for people, especially with the possibility to relax here; there are also many bees and their buzzing has a calming effect,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The lavender field with an area of 3.5 hectares and some 76,000 plants is attractive for the public when in blossom, from mid-June. Most visitors arrive at weekends.

The growing of lavender requires mainly alkaline soil and a sunny situation, according to Badidová, and care for it consists of regular weeding. The plants on the farm are four years old.

"This type of lavender can also be used in the kitchen. People use it mostly for making syrup or for drying in bags, for decoration, maceration, it has many uses," she summed up.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides