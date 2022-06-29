Soothing violet and buzzing: "u pick" lavender farm welcomes visitors

Many people these days visit the lavender farm in Trnava pri Laborci village in eastern Slovakia. People can also pick lavender themselves here, confirmed Jozefína Badidová, owner of the farm.
Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.
“Lavender is interesting for people, especially with the possibility to relax here; there are also many bees and their buzzing has a calming effect,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
The lavender field with an area of 3.5 hectares and some 76,000 plants is attractive for the public when in blossom, from mid-June. Most visitors arrive at weekends.
The growing of lavender requires mainly alkaline soil and a sunny situation, according to Badidová, and care for it consists of regular weeding. The plants on the farm are four years old.
"This type of lavender can also be used in the kitchen. People use it mostly for making syrup or for drying in bags, for decoration, maceration, it has many uses," she summed up.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.