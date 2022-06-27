Cult airport chocolate to be produced in Bratislava

Toblerone, the well-known Swiss chocolate, is moving part of its production from Bern, Switzerland to Slovakia. The triangular bar has been manufactured in Bern for more than a hundred years and so far has been the only Tobleron factory in the world.
Next year, part of production should move to the Figaro chocolate factory in Bratislava, which today bears the name of its global owner Mondelēz.
In addition to traditional Figaro products and well-known Tatiana chocolate-boxes, the factory also produces products from brands such as Milka, Cadbury, Cote d'Or, Marabou, and Suchard. Toblerone will be another well-known brand in the portfolio of the factory.
Significant savings on salaries
The management of the company informed the employees of the Bern-Brünnen factory about the move earlier last week.