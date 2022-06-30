Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Jun 2022

Creating a responsible and meaningful digital world

GoodRequest is present in the lives of many people via their apps and webs.

Marta Ďurianová
GoodRequest is active in the community in which it operates.GoodRequest is active in the community in which it operates. (Source: Courtesy of GoodRequest)

Conveniently order lunch, pay by mobile phone, or simply join an online fitness programme. GoodRequest is inconspicuously present in the lives of many people through mobile applications and web projects in various fields such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, sports and more.

From the very beginning, GoodRequest has pursued the values ​​of responsible business.

“When we started, there were fewer possibilities, but even then it was clear to us that this is the direction the whole industry will take,” said Tomáš Lodňan, CEO of GoodRequest. It was established in 2013 as a continuation of the TrashOut app for monitoring illegal landfills. “Therefore, we try to create and perform activities in the field of education and community, which we as students would appreciate.”

Apps and websites

“Currently, in addition to developing apps for Android and iOS, we are also involved in web projects, information systems, digital design and user experience,” said Tomáš Lodňan, CEO of GoodRequest. “We create products that are user-oriented and make life easier.”

At the same time, they realise that they are more fortunate than many others who face subsistence problems or live in excluded communities. Therefore, they consider engaging in these areas as a form of responsibility.

The Pontis Foundation granted the company the Via Bona Slovakia award for a Responsible Small/Medium-Sized Company.

Academy as well as Hackathon

