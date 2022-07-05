Biggest maze in central Europe now open. Would you find a way out?

Trees growing for three years.

The biggest maze in central Europe is now officially open. It took three years to grow the trees and create the maze. People can now find it in Stará Ľubovňa, northeast Slovakia.

The maze is divided into nine parts, each of which is inhabited by one of the nine masters. These masters pass on their experience to the apprentices with creative tasks and help them find their way to the center of the maze, where they will be rewarded with the most beautiful view of Ľubovniansky Castle from the observation tower - Devil's Rock.

In addition to the maze, the area near the Jakubianka River has gardens and a concert meadow. The gardens will also include a large meadow on an area of ​​about 1,200 square metres, which visitors will be able to use for a picnic or to play volleyball.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a summer cinema under the stars, music evenings and many other events in Viktoria's Gardens, named after the maze designer’s wife.

The gardens with the maze are open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00. There is no entrance fee to visit gardens. People who would like to visit the maze pay €6 (adult) or €4 (disabled people and children aged from six to 14). Children aged five and younger have free entrance.

