Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jul 2022 at 7:00  I Premium content

Richard Sulík: Robert Fico is evil, but so is Igor Matovič

SaS chair talked to PM Eduard Heger.

author
Daniela Hajčáková
External contributor
Richard Sulík.Richard Sulík. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Although a leader of the strongest coalition party, asking for the stepping down of Igor Matovič is not an unrealistic demand, says SaS chair Richard Sulík. After pressure from both the SaS and Za ľudí parties, Matovič resigned from the post of prime minister last year.

"Oh please, the departure of Finance Minister, who is solely responsible for 90 percent of the chaos in the coalition and government, cannot be an impossible demand," opines RICHARD SULÍK in an interview with Sme daily.

If SaS and OĽaNO do not reach an agreement and SaS ministers leave the government in September, Sulík does not rule out supporting a shortened election period. "I can imagine a meaningful debate, the result of which may see us in support of such snap elections."

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Do you truly believe that OĽaNO will remove its leader from the government, the most important figure of the entire party with the greatest influence?

Regardless of what is realistic, the fact is that Igor Matovič is by far the biggest problem of this government. It is impossible to reasonably work with him. Our government is going from one mess to another. If we continue like this, after regular elections in February 2024 we can expect the triumphant return of Robert Fico.

SkryťRemove ad

You have known Igor Matovič for thirteen years. You say yourself that when someone stands up to him, he returns the favour tenfold. To quote you, "he is an extremely vindictive person". Do you really think that he would let the SaS party force him to leave a post again?

Whether he will or not, it's his decision. After all, if we leave at the end of August, the government will not fall. The government can continue. Also, with the votes of the fascists, he will even have a majority. We simply refuse to be in the government with Igor Matovič, because in that way we too are responsible for the destruction of public finances and cooperation with the fascists.

I talked with Igor Matovič, I warned him not to break the presidential veto with the fascists, because it would end badly. He did not listen. We realized that internal tensions, attacks, insults, and Igor Matovič's "great" ideas have no end. Enough is enough. That's why we announced that we will resign at the end of August. However, we are interested in a peaceful coalition. If our coalition partners are also interested, we are ready to make a new coalition deal. But we will not return to the current one.

Related article SaS pulls out of coalition deal, calling on the PM to sack Matovič Read more 

Did you not, as OĽaNO said, deliberately make impossible demands because you no longer want to be part of the coalition that risks your reputation?

Oh please, the departure of the Finance Minister, who is solely responsible for 90 percent of the chaos in the coalition and government, cannot be an impossible demand. This is the logical outcome of the situation we are in. I refuse to say "you know Igor, he is what he is", and then walk on eggshells around him. If this is what they have in their club, where they have to treat him like a sacred cow, so be it.

In negotiations an offer is overvalued so that it can be chipped away at and a compromise can be reached with the other side. SaS staying in the government is conditional on Igor Matovič's leaving. What can be the compromise?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Igor Matovič

Top stories

The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year. (Source: Unsplash)

Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.


6 h

News digest: Teacher pay to increase twice in 2023

The trial with ex-prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka has ended, best swings in Trenčín Region, and one unusual cloud.


21 h
Dobroslav Trnka in court

Trial with former general prosecutor abruptly ends

Prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision to reclassify the prosecution against Trnka.


13. jul

Ancient grave found right under kindergarten

A woman with her jewels were found in the grave.


11. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad