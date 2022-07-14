Richard Sulík: Robert Fico is evil, but so is Igor Matovič

SaS chair talked to PM Eduard Heger.

Although a leader of the strongest coalition party, asking for the stepping down of Igor Matovič is not an unrealistic demand, says SaS chair Richard Sulík. After pressure from both the SaS and Za ľudí parties, Matovič resigned from the post of prime minister last year.

"Oh please, the departure of Finance Minister, who is solely responsible for 90 percent of the chaos in the coalition and government, cannot be an impossible demand," opines RICHARD SULÍK in an interview with Sme daily.

If SaS and OĽaNO do not reach an agreement and SaS ministers leave the government in September, Sulík does not rule out supporting a shortened election period. "I can imagine a meaningful debate, the result of which may see us in support of such snap elections."

Do you truly believe that OĽaNO will remove its leader from the government, the most important figure of the entire party with the greatest influence?

Regardless of what is realistic, the fact is that Igor Matovič is by far the biggest problem of this government. It is impossible to reasonably work with him. Our government is going from one mess to another. If we continue like this, after regular elections in February 2024 we can expect the triumphant return of Robert Fico.

You have known Igor Matovič for thirteen years. You say yourself that when someone stands up to him, he returns the favour tenfold. To quote you, "he is an extremely vindictive person". Do you really think that he would let the SaS party force him to leave a post again?

Whether he will or not, it's his decision. After all, if we leave at the end of August, the government will not fall. The government can continue. Also, with the votes of the fascists, he will even have a majority. We simply refuse to be in the government with Igor Matovič, because in that way we too are responsible for the destruction of public finances and cooperation with the fascists.

I talked with Igor Matovič, I warned him not to break the presidential veto with the fascists, because it would end badly. He did not listen. We realized that internal tensions, attacks, insults, and Igor Matovič's "great" ideas have no end. Enough is enough. That's why we announced that we will resign at the end of August. However, we are interested in a peaceful coalition. If our coalition partners are also interested, we are ready to make a new coalition deal. But we will not return to the current one.

Did you not, as OĽaNO said, deliberately make impossible demands because you no longer want to be part of the coalition that risks your reputation?

Oh please, the departure of the Finance Minister, who is solely responsible for 90 percent of the chaos in the coalition and government, cannot be an impossible demand. This is the logical outcome of the situation we are in. I refuse to say "you know Igor, he is what he is", and then walk on eggshells around him. If this is what they have in their club, where they have to treat him like a sacred cow, so be it.

In negotiations an offer is overvalued so that it can be chipped away at and a compromise can be reached with the other side. SaS staying in the government is conditional on Igor Matovič's leaving. What can be the compromise?