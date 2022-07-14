Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year. (Source: Unsplash) (Source: Unsplash)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Prices in Slovakia are growing at the fastest rate recorded since 2000. The rise is now affecting nearly all goods and services.

The official inflation has now reached 13.2 percent, breaking a 22-year record, the Statistics Office reported. Most people have noticed the rapidly rising prices of groceries and rents: both have grown by almost 20 percent in year-on-year comparisons. Motor fuel prices have increased significantly too, by about 43 percent in year-on-year terms.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“Housing and groceries are what inhabitants of Slovakia spend the most money on,” Eva Sadovská, an analyst with WOOD & Company, a real estate firm, wrote. Combined, these items account for about a fifth of a typical Slovak household’s budget.

€118 instead of €100 for groceries