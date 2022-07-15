Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Jul 2022 at 14:37

Trade unions and employers clinch agreement to boost minimum wage

The minimum monthly wage will be €700 in 2023. Work bonuses for weekends and nights remain frozen.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The social partners announced the new minimum wage for 2023 at a joint press conference.The social partners announced the new minimum wage for 2023 at a joint press conference. (Source: TASR)

Trade unions and employers have agreed an increase in the minimum wage in Slovakia for next year. In 2023 will go up by €54, or 8.4 percent, from the current €646 per month to €700 per month. Bonuses for work on Saturdays, Sundays and nights, originally based on the minimum wage, remain frozen.

This is the first ever agreement between employers and trade unions on the amount of the minimum wage for the following year. The government should no longer interfere with the 2023 minimum wage, since according to the law, it must respect the minimum wage agreement reached by employers and unions, collectively referred to as the 'social partners'.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Monika Uhlerová, the recently elected head of the Confederation of Trade Unions (KOZ), acknowledged the agreement.

“It is a decision without any political implications or influence,” she said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

If the trade unionists and employers had failed to agree on an increase in the lowest gross earnings, the minimum wage would have been adjusted, according to a set formula, to 57 percent of the average gross wage in Slovakia in 2021, i.e. to €691. This means that the agreed-upon minimum wage for 2023 will exceed the rise dictated by the formula.

“The increase is taking place in a situation in which the Slovak economy is not developing ideally,” the vice-president of the National Union of Employers (RÚZ), Jozef Špirko, said on Thursday, referring to high inflation and the war in Ukraine, as quoted by SITA.

SkryťRemove ad

The minimum wage in Slovakia has risen 10 times faster than labour productivity over the past five years.

“I would like our agreement to be a good example to Slovak politicians,” Špirko said.

Top stories

News digest: A compulsory fee to enter the High Tatras? It could happen, minister muses

NASA chooses a picture of the moon taken in Slovakia as its Picture of the Day, employers and trade unions agree on the minimum wage for 2023, and the smallest accessible cave in Slovakia celebrates its 'birthday'.


9 h
The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year.

Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.


14. jul
Photo: An elongated cloud was seen in the Poprad area on July 13, 2022.

Weekend: French artist brings science to Bratislava

Explore Slovakia and listen to a 1980’s summer tune that will make you groove.


15 h
Janko Jesenský Museum in Bratislava

Reopened Janko Jesenský Museum highlights link between interwar intellectuals

Slovakia’s first literary museum expands to highlight work of prominent architect Friedrich Weinwurm.


13. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad