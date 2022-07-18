Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Jul 2022 at 12:13  I Premium content

Famous US studio shoots movie in Slovak Paradise and near Tatras

The crew had people from ten countries.

author
Jana Ogurčkáková
External contributor
Stock image. Film makers from a famous US studio shot a thriller in the Slovak Paradise.Stock image. Film makers from a famous US studio shot a thriller in the Slovak Paradise. (Source: TASR)

In recent days, scenes for a new Hollywood thriller set in the wild were filmed in Spiš, eastern Slovakia.

"Behind the filming is one of the most successful American studios that belongs among the top 10 Oscar winners. People in the vicinity of Letanovský Mill could see world-famous actors and actresses. In addition to Spiš, the film was also shot in the vicinity of the Tatras," wrote the Košice self-governing region on social media.

According to the authorities, the film makers chose Slovakia mainly because of its natural beauty.

Keeping secrets

"They were here, in the village of Letanovce, they rented a meadow behind the Kartuziánsky bridge near the Letanovský Mill for two days of filming. Of course, they had the approval of the Slovak Paradise National Park and all permits to enter the protected area," wrote a resident of Letanovce on social media.

