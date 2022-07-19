New Covid wave is here: what to do and what to expect

The Sme daily prepared answers for frequent questions.

"I feel great joy and well-being in me," confessed Jakub Vríčan on Facebook on Sunday evening, when he returned from the most famous music festival in Trenčín.

However, two days later he added: "Guys, in addition to a lot of experience and muscle fever from laughter, I also brought back Covid a.k.a. CORONA from the Pohoda festival, so please get yourself tested if we met," he warned his friends.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasingly visible new wave of cases is occurring in the middle of a summer season. Not even warm weather associated with the decline of cases can prevent the current rise.

Holidays, festivals, swimming pools, and pilgrimages contribute to it. The gradual growth of new cases started at the beginning of June, with PCR tests revealing 14 positives for every 100,000 inhabitants. A month and a half later, there are now 82.

The positivity of tests is also increasing. At the beginning of June, it was approximately 13 percent, currently it is at 42 percent.

The Sme daily has prepared a series of answers to basic questions about how to protect yourself, whether vaccination with the fourth dose is a solution, and what measures are expected.

Will revaccination help?

All currently available vaccines were created against previous coronavirus variants, which reduces their effectiveness against the omicron mutation and its subvariants currently dominating in Slovakia.