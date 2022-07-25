Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Jul 2022 at 10:18

Rainbow Pride returns to Bratislava after three-year hiatus

Košice will hold their own pride festival in August.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Rainbow Pride took place in Bratislava on July 23, 2022, after a three-year-long break.Rainbow Pride took place in Bratislava on July 23, 2022, after a three-year-long break. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Despite last Saturday's heat, several thousand people arrived in Bratislava to celebrate the Rainbow Pride festival and LGBT+ community.

The event returned to the streets after a three-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Following a march in the Old Town, celebrations took place on Hviezdoslavovo Square.

President supports LGBT+ community

Diplomats released a statement in support of the LGBT+ community, the Economy Ministry erected a rainbow flag outside its building, and President Zuzana Čaputová supported the festival via Facebook.

“You are here at home and the problem is not with you, but with those who make you a target for the fulfilment of their political goals,” she said, adding that Slovakia needs the talent and the values ​​LGBT+ people create.

In September, parliament will discuss a bill that could ban the use of rainbow flags by schools and state institutions.

Activists pointed out during the festival that in May the Health Ministry suspended a new and ground-breaking gender reassignment protocol that helps transgender people .

“They only allow us to survive, not to live,” activist Zara Kromková, who organises the pride festival in Košice, said on stage.

Prepared changes will help the community little

Martin Hässler, a Bratislava gay resident, came to the pride festival for the first time in his life. He is in his thirties and would like to start his own family with his partner, but they cannot. Gay marriage and same-sex adoption are not allowed in the country.

SkryťRemove ad

“I look around, my friends are starting families, and I’d like to get married and have kids, too,” he told the Sme daily. “My boyfriend and I live together in a flat, and that’s the peak of our relationship that we can reach.”

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (SaS) attended the pride festival and told the crowd that they are working on changes that will make the life of the LGBT+ community easier. However, she admitted that the changes will not significantly improve the life of the community.

“We have a debt towards you. I’ll do all I can to fix it as soon as possible,” the minister pledged.

The Bratislava pride festival was the peak of Pride Month, which is July.

Košice is next

Throughout this week, people can still take part in Imrich Matyáš Walking Tours in the capital, either on their own or with other people. Matyáš is regarded to be Slovakia’s first gay activist.

Košice will host a pride march on August 27. Events during the Pride Košice festival will start on August 20 and will last until August 28.

Bratislava

Top stories

A specialised centre for technical vehicle checks and emissions test (STK) in Martin, central Slovakia.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by coronavirus return

Slovakia began to extend the validity of expired vehicle inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.


11 h
Stock image.

Slovak scientists look into a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Global problem arose because people overused antibiotics.


9 h

LGBT+ community calls for respect, not tolerance

Public acknowledgement improves, but legal recognition lags far behind.


7 h
PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava.

PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad