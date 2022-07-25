Rainbow Pride returns to Bratislava after three-year hiatus

Košice will hold their own pride festival in August.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Despite last Saturday's heat, several thousand people arrived in Bratislava to celebrate the Rainbow Pride festival and LGBT+ community.

The event returned to the streets after a three-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Following a march in the Old Town, celebrations took place on Hviezdoslavovo Square.

President supports LGBT+ community

Diplomats released a statement in support of the LGBT+ community, the Economy Ministry erected a rainbow flag outside its building, and President Zuzana Čaputová supported the festival via Facebook.

“You are here at home and the problem is not with you, but with those who make you a target for the fulfilment of their political goals,” she said, adding that Slovakia needs the talent and the values ​​LGBT+ people create.

In September, parliament will discuss a bill that could ban the use of rainbow flags by schools and state institutions.

Activists pointed out during the festival that in May the Health Ministry suspended a new and ground-breaking gender reassignment protocol that helps transgender people .

“They only allow us to survive, not to live,” activist Zara Kromková, who organises the pride festival in Košice, said on stage.

Prepared changes will help the community little

Martin Hässler, a Bratislava gay resident, came to the pride festival for the first time in his life. He is in his thirties and would like to start his own family with his partner, but they cannot. Gay marriage and same-sex adoption are not allowed in the country.

“I look around, my friends are starting families, and I’d like to get married and have kids, too,” he told the Sme daily. “My boyfriend and I live together in a flat, and that’s the peak of our relationship that we can reach.”

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (SaS) attended the pride festival and told the crowd that they are working on changes that will make the life of the LGBT+ community easier. However, she admitted that the changes will not significantly improve the life of the community.

“We have a debt towards you. I’ll do all I can to fix it as soon as possible,” the minister pledged.

The Bratislava pride festival was the peak of Pride Month, which is July.

Košice is next

Throughout this week, people can still take part in Imrich Matyáš Walking Tours in the capital, either on their own or with other people. Matyáš is regarded to be Slovakia’s first gay activist.

Košice will host a pride march on August 27. Events during the Pride Košice festival will start on August 20 and will last until August 28.