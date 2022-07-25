Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Jul 2022 at 12:28  I Premium content

Slovak scientists look into a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Global problem arose because people overused antibiotics.

author
Matúš Beňo
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

After the end of World War 2, antibiotics (ATBs) went on to save millions of lives. Pneumonia, cholera, diphtheria and other infectious diseases could finally be treated. There were even hopes of wiping out tuberculosis. Unfortunately for us, people started using antibiotics so indiscriminately that their effectiveness is gradually waning.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Microbes are continuously developing organisms, reproducing and mutating. The overuse of antibiotics in humans (even to treat the common cold), in veterinary medicine, in agriculture and in the food industry, has resulted in many microbes developing resistance to our drugs.

"A person can thus become infected with a microbe for which there is no treatment. Similarly to 100 years ago, people will once again die from pneumonia," says medicinal chemist Josef Jampílek from the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Comenius University in Bratislava.

Scientists are scrambling to find new antibiotics or some other compounds we can use instead. That is why Josef Jampílek and his team have set out to create new small molecules based on cinnamic acid. The molecules they design target the most common resistant bacteria in the world. Even though their research has just begun, it is already showing promise.

Related article Pavol Prokop: Minorities, conservatives, and the science of disgust Read more 

Global problem

According to a new analysis published in January this year in the prestigious The Lancet journal, it is estimated that in 2019 almost five million people died from illnesses where antimicrobial resistance played a part. Of those, almost 1.3 million were a direct result of the phenomenon.

SkryťRemove ad

In the future, the number will be even higher.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Slovak Science

Top stories

A specialised centre for technical vehicle checks and emissions test (STK) in Martin, central Slovakia.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by coronavirus return

Slovakia began to extend the validity of expired vehicle inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.


11 h

LGBT+ community calls for respect, not tolerance

Public acknowledgement improves, but legal recognition lags far behind.


7 h
PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava.

PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.


11 h
Rainbow Pride took place in Bratislava on July 23, 2022, after a three-year-long break.

Rainbow Pride returns to Bratislava after three-year hiatus

Košice will hold their own pride festival in August.


12 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad