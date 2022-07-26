News digest: Ukraine puts ex-PM Fico on a blacklist

The Commission trademarks Slovak flatbread. Period vehicle inspection will return in September.

Good evening.

First of all, we apologise for The Slovak Spectator's failure to deliver yesterday's digest to your inbox, and you were not able to read a news summary in one place. We will do our best to prevent this from happening again.

The Tuesday, July 26 edition of Today in Slovakia is however ready with the main news of the day, and the stories published on our website yesterday.

Fico on a Ukrainian blacklist

Smer chair Robert Fico in the parliament on April 26, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Former Slovak prime minister and Smer chair Robert Fico has been put on Ukraine's list of well-known people, mostly from the West, who disseminate Russian propaganda in different ways.

The Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation compiled the list of 75 pro-Russian propagandists and published it on July 14.

In reaction to his name appearing on the list, Fico said Ukraine labelled him a propagandist because he holds a different opinion on the war in Ukraine from the Slovak government.

He insists that the war in Ukraine is a conflict between the USA and Russia, and that Ukraine is under the total influence of America.

AIRPORT: Poprad airport staff ready to quit over director's behaviour.

Poprad airport staff ready to quit over director's behaviour. REAL ESTATE: Interest in Bratislava flats as buy-to-let investments declines.

Interest in Bratislava flats as buy-to-let investments declines. FOOD: A Slovak flatbread called Hrušovský lepník has earned the EC trademark.

A Slovak flatbread called Hrušovský lepník has earned the EC trademark. CAR INDUSTRY: Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing.

Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing. DRONES: If a drone flies over a military facility without permission, the military may be able to shoot it down.

If a drone flies over a military facility without permission, the military may be able to shoot it down. SCIENCE: Chemist Josef Jampílek is working on new small molecules based on cinnamic acid, which should target the most common resistant bacteria.

COALITION: PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) has not ruled out minority government after the summer.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) has not ruled out minority government after the summer. VEHICLES: Periodic vehicle inspection put off by the coronavirus will again be mandatory from September.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by the coronavirus will again be mandatory from September. MONUMENT: Inscriptions in red and anti-Russian slogans appeared on the stairs and a sidewalk near the Monument to the Soldiers of the Soviet Army in Košice.

Inscriptions in red and anti-Russian slogans appeared on the stairs and a sidewalk near the Monument to the Soldiers of the Soviet Army in Košice. HEAT: High temperatures can have a negative impact on railways, nuclear plants, runways as well as constructions.

High temperatures can have a negative impact on railways, nuclear plants, runways as well as constructions. EMERGENCY: Due to the lack of drinking water, an emergency situation was declared in 11 municipalities.

FEATURE FOR TUESDAY

Wallachian sheep put to work at Jasná

Wallachian sheep in the Low Tatras. (Source: TMR)

From the beginning of July, a flock of sheep has been grazing on the grass on the slopes of the Jasná ski resort. The return of the shepherding tradition to the alpine meadows in the Low Tatras had been under preparation since last year.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka has requested the "Twilight" case file. This is due to the alleged delay in making a decision on the April complaint of the accused Robert Fico, ex-prime minister and Smer chair, in the "Twilight" case. Fico challenged the charges brought against him.

This is due to the alleged delay in making a decision on the April complaint of the accused Robert Fico, ex-prime minister and Smer chair, in the "Twilight" case. Fico challenged the charges brought against him. Slovak fire fighters have been sent out to the Czech Republic to help put out a fire in Bohemian Switzerland National Park. Slovakia should also send its helicopter to the neighbouring country, but it is being used to help extinguish a fire in eastern Slovakia now.

to help put out a fire in Bohemian Switzerland National Park. Slovakia should also send its helicopter to the neighbouring country, but it is being used to help extinguish a fire in eastern Slovakia now. Following former Military Intelligence officer Peter Pukan, colonel Roman Hubert has joined the far-right and pro-Kremlinparty Republika . Hubert held a top Military Intelligence position in 2020 when he was fired.

. Hubert held a top Military Intelligence position in 2020 when he was fired. Slovakia should receive 1,400 Jynneos vaccine doses against monkey pox from the European Commission. (TASR)

A forest fire in the Košice-okolie area on July 26, 2022. (Source: TASR)

