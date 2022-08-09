Slovak videogame company sees record revenues during pandemic

The company incorporates ecology through video games.

Marek Stankovič and Daniel Duranka, two of the three top managers of Pixel Federation. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Many business owners do not think of the last three years with ease. The coronavirus pandemic necessitated several strict lockdowns, thwarting their plans and robbing them of customers.

One of the exceptions was the video game industry that grew when people were isolated between four walls with no access to offline entertainment.

In the spring of 2020, according to the Statista website, gaming became one of the most popular activities of Generation Z and Millennials. Around the world, 1.2 billion people reached for video games. Thanks to this the value of the market climbed to over €155 billion in the first year of the pandemic. A year later the sum rose even higher by €20 billion.

Pixel Federation, the largest Slovak game development studio, also took advantage of the opportunity, achieving record sales during the pandemic.

Breakthrough thanks to trains a ships

The team around Lucia and Šimon Šicko, Filip Fischer and Marián Friedrich entered the Slovak game market in 2007. United by their desire to create games, they did not give up even after their initial games for the Nintendo DSi console and web browsers were not very successful.