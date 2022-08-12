Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Aug 2022 at 12:25

Matovič will remain. OĽaNO makes 'unalterable' decision ahead of coalition meeting

Slovakia could be heading towards a minority government, observers say.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Igor Matovič.Igor Matovič. (Source: TASR)

Igor Matovič will stay put as finance minister, the leadership and the parliamentary caucus of his OĽaNO movement have announced, in what they labelled a final decision that will not change.

OĽaNO is thus essentially disregarding the ultimatum issued by its coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) in early July. SaS, which has four ministers in the cabinet of Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), said it would leave the government and the ruling coalition unless Matovič resigned as finance minister by the end of August.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Igor Matovič won the election. He received a mandate to put together a coalition for this election term. He is the leader of the party with the most MPs in the house. OĽaNO wants to fulfil the promises it gave people in the election,” the movement stated.

The leaders of the four coalition parties are set to meet on Friday afternoon, but observers are sceptical about their chances of finding common ground. Sme Rodina and Za Ľudí insist that they want the four-party coalition to continue until the end of the current parliament, in March 2024.

OĽaNO and SaS representatives say they would prefer that too, but admit that the way things are going, Slovakia will have a minority government as of September 1. SaS ministers are expected to quit on that date if their demand for Matovič’s departure as minister is not met.

SkryťRemove ad

If SaS leaves the government and three of its ministers return to parliament (the fourth, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, was not elected as an MP), the party caucus will have 21 MPs. The three remaining coalition parties would then command fewer than the 76 votes needed for a majority in the house, and would have to rely on opposition votes to be able to pass laws.

"Only laws with the support of SaS as opposition will be passed, or alternatively with the support of Hlas [of Peter Pellegrini]," political analyst Grigorij Mesežnikov noted in an interview with the Sme daily.

Related article PM Heger’s reluctance to fire his party boss comes at a price Read more 

Igor Matovič

Top stories

Nuclear physicist Martin Venhart.

Nuclear physicist on Ukraine plant: Fukushima more likely scenario than Chernobyl

Expert says best thing for safety of Zaporizhzhia facility would be Russian exit.


20 h
PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) is about to announce a salary increase for people working in the education sector on July 13, 2022, in Bratislava.

PM Heger’s reluctance to fire his party boss comes at a price

The coalition government is on the verge of losing its majority.


24 h
SaS MP Peter Cmorej during a press conference on August 8, 2022.

On the way out, but SaS submits a major constitutional bill

The SaS party, which has left the coalition, is confident its constitutional bill on pensions can succeed in the house.


9. aug
The Pope meeting with bishops, priests, religious, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists at the Cathedral of St. Martin in Bratislava.

It's up to Pope Francis now. The chances of a new Slovak cardinal are slim

The Pope prefers candidates from developing countries.


10. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad