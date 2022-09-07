Bees as therapy in eastern Slovakia

A newly-opened beekeeping museum shows historical and modern beehives, all inhabited by bee families.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The live beekeeping museum, which opened in early August in the village of Moravany in the Michalovce district in eastern Slovakia, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the life of bees in historic hives and the work of beekeepers, as well as to experience apitherapy. The outdoor museum of beekeeping was created thanks to an active beekeeping community led by the mayor of the village, Vladimír Čeklovský.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

"The curious, enthusiasts and families with children in the open-air museum will discover an apiary in the form of a house, which is designed for sleeping and relaxing right on the beehives,” said an executive director of the Košice Regional Tourism Organization (KOCR KRT), Lenka Vargová Jurková, about the apitherapy offered, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “All you have to do is lie down in the apiary, breathe the air with the smell of honey, wax, and propolis, and listen to the peaceful buzzing under you.”

In the municipal park, visitors can see beehives used in the past, such as various log, figural, and straw beehives, as well as modern beehives used today, all inhabited by bee families. "Beekeepers, as well as the lay public, will be able to view the life of bees safely with detailed information and expert interpretation," explained Vargová Jurková, as quoted by TASR.

As Čeklovský added, local beekeepers will share their beekeeping experience with the visitors in the form of lectures and practical demonstrations.

According to Vargová Jurková, a similar area that KOCR KRT opened last year in Hrabušice in the Spiš region met with "huge success" among the public.

"It is visited by families with children, tourists, cyclists, as well as organized trips. It is also an ideal place for school trips and optional trips during a longer vacation. That is why we believe that the Moravany museum will also become an equally popular place in Zemplín," she concluded, as quoted by TASR.

Related article

Related article Slovakia: Where the bees buzz and the honey flows Read more

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides