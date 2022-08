If confirmed, about 4,000 people could find a job in the plant.

After Volvo, another major investment may soon be confirmed for eastern Slovakia.

The Bosch company plans to produce electric motors for bicycles in the industrial park in the eastern-Slovak municipality of Záborské, Prešov Region, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) confirmed following the cabinet session on August 24.

If confirmed, the investment could bring 4,000 jobs to the region, the TASR newswire wrote.