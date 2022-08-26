Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Aug 2022

Chicago and Bloody Wednesday part of the history of Bratislava's squares

The biggest central space in Slovakia's capital tells its history before it changes again.

Jana Liptáková
Vivid Squae: Hidden places and Untold Stories exhibition Vivid Squae: Hidden places and Untold Stories exhibition (Source: Courtesy of Bratislavské Rožky)

The biggest central space in Bratislava consisting of three squares – Kamenné, Velvet Revolution and SNP squares - used to be the city’s main marketplace, a target of Napoleon’s shellfire, and the place where Slovaks won their freedom and democracy.

Together, the three squares will soon go through a complex revitalisation with a price tag of €20 million. Beforehand, Bratislavské Rožky, the civic association dedicated to promoting Bratislava’s history, has prepared The Vivid Square : Hidden Places and Untold Stories outdoor exhibition, revealing the highlights of its history.

“The exhibition shows how unique this space is, the richness of the history that can be found and what we have here,” Peter Janoviček of Bratislavské Rožky told The Slovak Spectator.

The exhibition, taking place until the end of October, was prepared based on The Vivid Square Guide published by the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava in 2021. They choose the most interesting information and supplement it with their own findings.

New era, new name

Slovak National Uprising (SNP) Square has witnessed a lot of changes over the centuries.

In the 15th century, it served as a marketplace, with fitting names – part of the square was Bread Market and another part Green Market. It was not until 1879 that all these markets were joined together, along with two other squares – Kramársky Rad and Námestie Milosrdných Square – to form one large area known as Markt Platz in German, Vásártér in Hungarian or Market Square when translated into English.

After WWI, the square was renamed Republic Square, only to become Hlinka Square during World War II when Slovakia was a Nazi satellite state, and then Stalin Square after 1945, featuring his sculpture. Only after Stalin’s death was it renamed, becoming SNP Square.

