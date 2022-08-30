New high-rise to be built in Bratislava

The developer received an important zoning decision.

There are only a few projects on the Bratislava real estate market that were presented between 2008 and 2009 and have yet to be realized. One of them was to be built at the busy intersection of Košická - Prístavná - Landererova.

The dominant feature of the Ister Tower project is to be a 102-metre high-rise building. Although the project was dormant in recent years, its owner has recently obtained an important zoning decision.

Brothers at odds

Filling up one of the last empty places in the emerging Bratislava downtown, the project has been at the centre of talks for years. Originally, Trajter brothers Matúš and Marek were supposed to build on the land with an area of ​​23,000 square metres.

Back in 2007, they presented a study based on which six high-rise buildings with offices, shops, and 1,500 apartments were to be built in the location. The project was supposed to be designed by the Jestico + Whiles architectural office.

"An urban planning study will show how high the buldings will rise, with a maximum of 100 to 120 metres," Matúš Trajter told Trend at the time.

However, a crisis came and the project, like many others, froze. More importantly, the Trajter brothers parted ways, dividing the area into two roughly equal halves and began to prepare their projects separately.

Changing names

In 2015 via his company Ister II, Matúš Trajter presented a pair of high-rise buildings officially named Apollo Towers. In them, 260 apartments, offices, and shops were supposed to be built. Both building should have been "only" 60 metres high.

At the time, Trajter suggested that he would not build the project. "It could be sometime in two to three years. Our idea is to get the project to a certain stage and then sell it to a developer who will actually build it," he told Trend.

Although the Apollo Towers project ended on paper, Trajter was not deterred. Two years later he presented another proposal called Ister Tower with a 102-metre high-rise as its dominant feature.

The complex was supposed to include 500 housing units. The developer claimed that a foreign investor might help him with the project.

In 2019, the developer applied for a zoning decision. The decision issued by the construction office a few days ago shows that Ister Tower will create more than 75,000 square metres of floor space.

Of the whole area, apartments will account for 45 percent, a quarter will serve as a parking space, a hotel will cover one fifth, and the rest will go to administration, shops, services and non-residential spaces.

Hotels and apartments

The 33-storey high-rise is to be complemented by three other buildings.

Shops, offices and luxury maisonette apartments are planned in the lowest building with seven above-ground floors.

The second 12-storey building will house a hotel, according to the documents. The developer describes it as an object "with complete services, such as catering, services, entertainment, conference facilities, bar, and accommodation in classic rooms as well as suites".

The last 8-storey building is presented as an apartment hotel.

Usually, the municipality under mayor Matúš Valla puts a stop to such a project. However, Ister Tower received a positive evaluation from the capital at a time when such apartments were tolerated.

Even though the zoning decision has been issued and obtaining a building permit should only be a formality, it is still questionable when construction of Matúš Trajter's project will begin. For many years it has been expected that the ownership of the land in the lucrative part of Bratislava will change hands.

In addition, the Portum Towers project is being prepared nearby, supported by Marek Trajter. The realization of the project is much more likely now that the Czech developer group Top Estates has joined.

