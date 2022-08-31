Slovakia signs €447 million deal for armoured vehicles

Finnish Patria to provide first of 8x8s next year.

Slovakia has sealed a €447 million deal with Finland to purchase 76 armoured vehicles . The contract price includes ammunition, infrastructure, and logistics, and the first shipment of vehicles is expected in September next year.

Speaking after signing the deal with his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen on August 30, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) described it as "a very beneficial contract that will bring very important capabilities to the Slovak Armed Forces they have not had until now."

The vehicles - AMVXP 8x8 with Turra-30 turret and 30-mm cannon from Finnish company Patria - are expected to be used to support NATO-related commitments.

Patria won a tender in March this year to supply the vehicles.

The contract

Under the deal, Slovak state-run defence company Konštrukta will also be involved in the production process, providing what Patria has said will be a boost to the Slovak defense industry and local companies.

“Together with Konštrukta Defence, EVPU [Czech defense company] and CSM [Slovak logistic industry], as well as with other local companies, we have created a long-term solution that provides Slovakia sustainable security of supply," Jukka Holkeri, Patria's Executive Vice President, Global Division, said in a press release.

Konštrukta Defence has seen increased involvement in state defence contracts recently, providing military equipment and military vehicles-related services to Ukraine, including repairs of damaged equipment.

On August 15, Ukraine received the first four of a total of eight Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzers.

Slovakia has been actively providing aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, most notable donating its S-300 air defence system. It has also provided Ukraine with mortar and other ammunition, aviation fuel, and the Igla man-portable anti-aircraft system.

In June, five Soviet-designed attack helicopters and ammunition were also donated to Ukraine, although these have already been replaced by newer UH-60M Black Hawks.