The coalition government crisis extended till Monday following OĽaNO's Wednesday twist.

The coalition government crisis, supposed to end on the last day of August, will drag on at least until Monday.

The strongest ruling party, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), said ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, August 31, that its party leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovič is prepared to step down as minister.