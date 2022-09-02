Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Sep 2022

Grape harvest festivities back in full swing after two pandemic years

Where to go to taste burčiak, slightly fermented grape juice.

Jana Liptáková
Burčiak and wine are teh main articles on offer during grape harvest festivities. Burčiak and wine are teh main articles on offer during grape harvest festivities. (Source: Sme archive)

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vinobrania - grape harvest festivities, are returning in full. Wine lovers can choose out of several events held in Bratislava and its vicinity. They can also choose between large grape harvest festivities accompanied by rich cultural programmes, street food stands or smaller open vineyard and wine cellar events. A traditional local specialty - burčiak, a slightly fermented grape juice - is available along with local wines.

Burčiak, a mildy alcoholic and sparkling drink, is a phenomenon of central Europe and its lovers would search for it in vain in other countries. It is very popular in Slovakia, with around 300,000 litres produced annually.

“It is said that a person should drink as much burčiak as they have blood in them,” said Ivana Novotná while buying burčiak from locals on the main street of Pezinok. “I’m not sure with this amount, but nevertheless, burčiak is very healthy – it's a source of minerals and health-promoting substances.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
