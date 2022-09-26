Excavations at mansion in Bytča bring surprising results

Archaeologists believe a wooden castle once occupied the site

Excavations at the manor house in Bytča. (Source: TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Continuing archaeological research at a historical building in the centre of Bytča, in western Slovakia, has unearthed new findings.

In the Middle Ages, a wooden fortification probably stood on the site of the present-day manor house in Bytča.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

When archaeologists started digging in the manor's courtyard last year, they quickly came across a structure that stood on the site before nobleman František Thurzo built his new residence, inspired by an Italian castle, there in 1574.

It was expected that excavations would reveal walls that predated the construction of the current mansion: the preceding castle is mentioned in documents.

The surprise came in recent weeks, when instead of a large complex, masonry from just a sunken stone structure, apparently cellars, was unearthed. Its perimeter could have formed the foundation of a wooden superstructure of a residential nature.