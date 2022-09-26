Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Sep 2022

Excavations at mansion in Bytča bring surprising results

Archaeologists believe a wooden castle once occupied the site

author
Branislav Koscelník
External contributor
Excavations at the manor house in Bytča.Excavations at the manor house in Bytča. (Source: TASR)

Continuing archaeological research at a historical building in the centre of Bytča, in western Slovakia, has unearthed new findings.

In the Middle Ages, a wooden fortification probably stood on the site of the present-day manor house in Bytča.

When archaeologists started digging in the manor's courtyard last year, they quickly came across a structure that stood on the site before nobleman František Thurzo built his new residence, inspired by an Italian castle, there in 1574.

It was expected that excavations would reveal walls that predated the construction of the current mansion: the preceding castle is mentioned in documents.

The surprise came in recent weeks, when instead of a large complex, masonry from just a sunken stone structure, apparently cellars, was unearthed. Its perimeter could have formed the foundation of a wooden superstructure of a residential nature.

Archaeology

