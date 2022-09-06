Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Sep 2022

Famous British producer shoots movie about Slovak nature

Everything started with an innocent trip to Slovakia.

Veronika Michalčíková
Nigel Marven.Nigel Marven. (Source: Facebook/Divoká príroda Slovenska)

Nigel Marven is a British television presenter, producer and wildlife documentary filmmaker.

With more than 150 documentaries under his belt, Marven's work shows life of wild animals all over the world to National Geographic, Animal Planet, and BBC viewers. The adventurer has visited all the continents of the world, including the country of Slovakia.

For several months he has been shooting a movie called Wild Beauty of Slovakia about the country's nature.

After filming in the Little Carpathians and the Muráň Plaeau National Park, Nigel Marven also visited the High Tatras.

An innocent trip to Slovakia

During the filmaking, the adventurer works with a five-member Slovak crew, consisting of experienced cameramen, photographers and organizers who helped him create the entire documentary.

The project manager is cameraman and photographer Milan Kánya, who met Nigel Marven last year. Their collaboration began with an "innocent" trip to Slovakia.

