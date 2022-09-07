Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Sep 2022 at 12:10  I Premium content

U.S. Steel Košice turns off one blast furnace and prepares for lay-offs

Rising energy prices make it hard for industry to plan for the future, says company.

Compiled by Spectator staff
U.S. Steel Košice will increase prices for its buyers in 2020U.S. Steel Košice will increase prices for its buyers in 2020 (Source: TASR)

The Košice plant of the American steelmaker U. S. Steel started the planned temporary shutdown of one of its blast furnaces this week.

The shutdown of the VP2 blast furnace started on Monday and will last last 60 days, U.S.Steel Košice spokesperson Ján Bača confirmed for the Aktuality news website. According to Bača, the company continues to operate its facilities in accordance with customer requirements and will adjust maintenance schedules accordingly.

At the same time, the company plans to cut down on its work force and has drafted a version of what it calls its motivation programme. They did not specify how many people may leave the plant.

Market situation not a reason

Industry

