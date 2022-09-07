Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Sep 2022 at 17:34  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 8 and September 18, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Resonance of lightResonance of light (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

Find all tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Every day find new and up-to-date tips on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It is also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FAIR: Traditional Trnava Fair; Sept 8-11
FESTIVAL: Wine Festival 2022; Sept 9, 16:00
EVENT: ITAPA EXPO 2022; Sept 9
EVENT: Bratislava English Comedy; Sept 13, 19:00
MARKET: SaShE Market; Sept14-16, 1.00 pm-8.00 pm
FESTIVAL: Slovak Food Truck Fest; Sept 15-18, 10.00 am - 8.00 pm
EVENT: Ondrej Rudavsky- Projections; Sept 16, 19:00
CONCERT: Boris Brejcha and Anne Clue Concert; Sept 16, 21:30
FESTIVAL: Comics Saloon; Sept 16-19, 9:00
FESTIVAL: White Night Bratislava; Sept 16-18, 19:00-24:00

Countrywide events

Top stories

U.S. Steel Košice will increase prices for its buyers in 2020

U.S. Steel Košice turns off one blast furnace and prepares for lay-offs

Rising energy prices make it hard for industry to plan for the future, says company.


6 h

News digest: 50 tips to save energy at home

Explore spas and water parks in Žilina Region. A dozen Slovaks awarded with the Righteous Among the Nations title.


23 h
Sauna ritual in Bešeňová

Sauna rituals, waterfall, and caves: saunas as an experience

The Žilina region boasts of a number of unique spas and water attractions where you can find everything from adventure to relaxation.


6. sep
Živčáková

Pilgrimage spot in Slovakia caught attention of believers in Latin America

A video has thousands of views on well-known platform.


5. sep

