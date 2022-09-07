Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Every day find new and up-to-date tips on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It is also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
FAIR: Traditional Trnava Fair; Sept 8-11
FESTIVAL: Wine Festival 2022; Sept 9, 16:00
EVENT: ITAPA EXPO 2022; Sept 9
EVENT: Bratislava English Comedy; Sept 13, 19:00
MARKET: SaShE Market; Sept14-16, 1.00 pm-8.00 pm
FESTIVAL: Slovak Food Truck Fest; Sept 15-18, 10.00 am - 8.00 pm
EVENT: Ondrej Rudavsky- Projections; Sept 16, 19:00
CONCERT: Boris Brejcha and Anne Clue Concert; Sept 16, 21:30
FESTIVAL: Comics Saloon; Sept 16-19, 9:00
FESTIVAL: White Night Bratislava; Sept 16-18, 19:00-24:00