Unique view over the Kysuca River in Oščadnica

Another unique attraction for tourists and local residents created on the cycling path by the Kysuca River.

An unconventional viewing terrace above the level of the Kysuca River became available on the cycling path in the village of Oščadnica.

The hanging footbridge, on which the statue of "Deva Kysuca" is located, is another attractive point on the map of the Kysuce region.

Started with a symposium

"This point is interesting precisely because of its solution, namely the connection with the river that gave our region its name,” the director of the Kysuce Tourism Organization (OCR) Matej Šimášek explained the origin of this idea. “The idea already arose during the ArtBoretum symposium, which we held in cooperation with the Kysucká gallery in Oščadnica and the village of Stará Bystrica, where academic artists created sculptures based on Kysuce legends. Two were created precisely as a symbol of this river."