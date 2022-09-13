President appoints new ministers, criticises PM

Being an expert today is not enough, President Čaputová says.

Eduard Heger’s cabinet is almost complete after President Zuzana Čaputová appointed three new ministers Tuesday at the Presidential Palace.

Rastislav Káčer is the new foreigner minister, Viliam Karas the justice minister and Karel Hirman the new economy minister. Temporarily, the prime minister will serve as education minister.

Čaputová urged Heger (OĽaNO), who considers education his government’s top priority, to announce the name of the minister responsible for education to her as soon as possible.

“We’ll choose the best education minister out of all candidates,” pledged the prime minister on September 13.

Heger said that he will announce the name in the days to come. The key tasks of the new ministers will be to approve reforms, he added.

“That will be the highest priority,” the prime minister said.

The SaS party’s four predecessors of the new ministers quit last week after Finance Minister and OĽaNO chair, Igor Matovič ,refused to step down, SaS’s condition for remaining part of Heger’s cabinet.