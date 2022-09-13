News digest: No ban for KHL players from national team

A large goat breeding cooperative shuts down. Public defender of rights' chair vacant for months.

Good evening. The Tuesday, September 13 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

President names Heger's new ministers

PM Eduard Heger is temporarily in charge of the Education Ministry after he failed to find a good replacement for the departed minister Branislav Gröhling. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger has three new ministers after President Zuzana Čaputová appointed them on Tuesday.

Karel Hirman, Rastislav Káčer and Viliam Karas has all joined the PM's team.

"I am less appreciative of the fact that there is no education minister among the ministers I've named today," the president said.

Heger, who will serve as education minister for now, promised to find the new education minister soon.

The president accepted the resignation letters of the now departed ministers nominated by the SaS party with a heavy heart, but the president simultaneously welcomed Heger's non-partisan replacements.

Quote: "Politics is about the art of the possible, it is about the necessity of searching for agreements and compromises. However, so as not to become men and women without faces and characteristics, compromises should only take place at the level of opinions, never at the level of values." (President Zuzana Čaputová on Sep. 13)

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

No ban for KHL players from national team

Slovak Ice Hockey Federation President Miroslav Šatan. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

Unlike several European countries, Slovakia will allow its players playing for the Kontinental Hockey League teams to represent Slovakia at international events.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former PM Mikuláš Dzurinda confirmed for the Sme daily that he is considering establishing a new political party.

confirmed for the Sme daily that he is considering establishing a new political party. After 30 years, ex-foreign minister Ivan Korčok will no longer be part of Slovak diplomacy. He is considering joining politics.

will no longer be part of Slovak diplomacy. He is considering joining politics. On September 13, the Regional Court in Bratislava acquitted Marian Kočner in the case of secret messages sent from prison to ex-spy Peter Tóth in 2018 through his lawyer, Andrej Šabík. The messages concerned the TV Markíza promissory notes case, in which Kočner was found guilty last year. The court did not consider his action to be a crime.

in the case of secret messages sent from prison to ex-spy Peter Tóth in 2018 through his lawyer, Andrej Šabík. The messages concerned the TV Markíza promissory notes case, in which Kočner was found guilty last year. The court did not consider his action to be a crime. Eduard Heger's minority government has lost another MP . Sme Rodina MP Patrick Linhart decided to no longer be adhered by the coalition agreement. As an opposition MP, he can now support a no-confidence vote against Interior Minister Roman Mikulec from the OĽaNO party. The vote should be held on Wednesday.

. Sme Rodina MP Patrick Linhart decided to no longer be adhered by the coalition agreement. As an opposition MP, he can now support a no-confidence vote against Interior Minister Roman Mikulec from the OĽaNO party. The vote should be held on Wednesday. Universities threaten to suspend teaching from November 17 unless the government fulfils their three demands. Rectors are demanding that the government increase the funding of universities.

The launch of the sale of high-quality game based on cooperation between the Lesy SR state company and Tesco Stores SR on September 13, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Lidl is the largest grocery store in Slovakia, followed by Tesco and Kaufland, according to data provided by the Finstat website. Lidl's sales increased by 10 percent, to €1.65 billion. Its profit amounted to €147.4 million in 2021.

in Slovakia, followed by Tesco and Kaufland, according to data provided by the Finstat website. Lidl's sales increased by 10 percent, to €1.65 billion. Its profit amounted to €147.4 million in 2021. In July 2022, nominal monthly wages grew year-on-year in all 10 monitored sectors, but as a result of inflation they actually decreased. Employment increased in most sectors, but in the largest sector in terms of employment (industry) the number of employees declined the fifth month in a row, the Statistics Office said.

grew year-on-year in all 10 monitored sectors, but as a result of inflation they actually decreased. Employment increased in most sectors, but in the largest sector in terms of employment (industry) the number of employees declined the fifth month in a row, the Statistics Office said. Operations at Poprad Airport remains imperiled, the Transport Ministry said. Despite his initial decision to resign, as demanded by airport workers, the airport's head Peter Dujava withdrew his resignation on September 12. The general assembly also failed to remove him on Monday.

