Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Sep 2022 at 8:03  I Premium content

How to apply for money for house restoration? (Q&A)

Subsidies will be offered from October.

author
Eva Frantová
External contributor
Environment Minister Ján Budaj.Environment Minister Ján Budaj. (Source: TASR)

From mid-October, owners of older single-family homes will be able to apply for state subsidies to renovate their property. The Slovak Environment Agency (SAŽP) is launching the first two recovery plan bids worth a total of €30 million.

The money is divided into two schemes of €15 million each. While one is intended for everyone, the other with more favourable conditions will be available only to families with a severely disabled child, or who live with four or more children in the same household.

The Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) expects that the number of subsidy applicants will exceed 4,000 this year. The continual increase in energy prices and fears about the coming winter will be among the main reasons.

When applying for the first bid, what needs to be submitted? How much of the costs will be reimbursed? What is the deadline for submitting the application?

Index magazine answers the most important questions.

In the article you will find answers to following questions:

1. What conditions must my house meet if I want to apply for a subsidy?

2. What conditions do I need to fulfil as an applicant?

3. What documents do I need to submit an application?

4. How do I apply?

5. How much of the house restoration costs will be reimbursed?

6. What will the subsidy cover?

7. When does the restoration have to be finished?

8. I want to apply for a subsidy, but I do not have money for co-financing. What can I do?

9. I want to apply for the second scheme subsidy. What if I have no money and cannot even apply for a loan because I have no collateral?

10. When is the deadline for applications and what if I do not make it in time?

