How to apply for money for house restoration? (Q&A)

Subsidies will be offered from October.

From mid-October, owners of older single-family homes will be able to apply for state subsidies to renovate their property. The Slovak Environment Agency (SAŽP) is launching the first two recovery plan bids worth a total of €30 million.

The money is divided into two schemes of €15 million each. While one is intended for everyone, the other with more favourable conditions will be available only to families with a severely disabled child, or who live with four or more children in the same household.

The Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) expects that the number of subsidy applicants will exceed 4,000 this year. The continual increase in energy prices and fears about the coming winter will be among the main reasons.

When applying for the first bid, what needs to be submitted? How much of the costs will be reimbursed? What is the deadline for submitting the application?

Index magazine answers the most important questions.