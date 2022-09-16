Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Sep 2022 at 13:01  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 15 and September 25, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
LIIINELIIINE (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

Find all tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Every day find new and up-to-date tips on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It is also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: Slovak Food Truck Fest; Sept 15-18, 10.00 am - 8.00 pm
EVENT: Ondrej Rudavsky- Projections; Sept 16, 19:00
CONCERT: Boris Brejcha and Anne Clue Concert; Sept 16, 21:30
FESTIVAL: Comics Saloon; Sept 16-19, 9:00
FESTIVAL: White Night Bratislava; Sept 16-18, 19:00-24:00
FESTIVAL: Golden Age Festival Bratislava; Sept 17, 18:00
EVENT: Erasmus celebrates 35 years; Sept 22, 17:00
FESTIVAL: City Sounds Festival Bratislava; Sept 23-24
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Music Festival; Sept 23, 19:30
EVENT: Day of opened studios; Sept 24, 10:00

Countrywide events

