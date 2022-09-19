Russian graves destroyed? Police say embassy is lying

Mayor of east Slovak village threatened with death.

The cemetery of of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers in 2018. (Source: TASR)

Today is a rare moment when you can watch the ongoing information operation of the Russian Federation aimed at citizens of the Slovak Republic live, the police reported on social media on Friday morning last week.

Just a day before, the Russian Embassy published a post on Facebook claiming that the Mayor of Ladomirová, a village in the Prešov Region, eastern Slovakia, had had graves of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers levelled.

According to the police, the claims are false. The Ladomirová Mayor strongly objected to the claims as well.

Meanwhile, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka adopted the Russian Embassy claims and said he will have them investigated.

Embassy: Graves were levelled

On Thursday last week, the Russian Embassy published a Facebook post that the police called propaganda.