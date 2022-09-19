News digest: Russian Embassy lies about cemetery, police warns

Extremism has grown stronger, festival challenges prejudices against foreigners. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 19 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Russian Embassy caught lying

The cemetery of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers in 2018. (Source: TASR)

The police call it a rare moment, as right now people can watch the information operation of the Russian Federation unfolding right before them.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Slovakia published a post on Facebook claiming that the mayor of Ladomirová, a village in the Prešov Region, eastern Slovakia, had levelled graves of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers.

According to the police, the claims are false. The mayor of Ladomirová strongly objected to the claims as well. Meanwhile, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka adopted the Russian Embassy's claims and said he will have them investigated.

Read more about Russian propaganda in Slovakia:

More stories on Spectator.sk

Feature story for today

European leaders did not take Anna Politkovskaya’s warnings seriously for a long time. In her 2004 book, the assassinated journalist criticised leaders for the reckless consumption of Russian commodities. In December 2019 the European Union still did not reject Russian gas. Instead, it described the country as a reliable supplier.

But Russia’s war in Ukraine, funded through its raw materials exports to Europe and elsewhere, along with an unfolding energy crisis, have changed this view.

“We have to get rid of this dependency [on Russian energy] all over Europe,” said the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen.

Slovakia approves of Von der Leyen's agenda set in her address Read more

Picture of the day

On Monday, the new academic year of 2022/2023 began at several Slovak universities. The Slovak Rectors' Conference took the opportunity to draw attention not only to the unfolding energy crisis, but also to the insufficient financing of universities in Slovakia. The picture depicts a ceremony at Comenius University in Bratislava.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and her partner Juraj Rizman attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II that took place at Westminster Abbey.

the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II that took place at Westminster Abbey. After two months, the Ján Kuciak murder case continued at the Specialised Criminal Court . Former journalist and spy Peter Tóth was brought before the court senate, because he had refused to testify previously. On Monday, he refused again, saying that his accusation is "politically motivated". Find out what happened last time during the court hearings.

. Former journalist and spy Peter Tóth was brought before the court senate, because he had refused to testify previously. On Monday, he refused again, saying that his accusation is "politically motivated". Find out what happened last time during the court hearings. For her help and support of Ukraine and its culture, Slovak Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO was bestowed the Order of Princess Olga by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The award was given to Milanová for personal merits in strengthening cooperation, the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and contribution in spreading awareness of the country.

by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The award was given to Milanová for personal merits in strengthening cooperation, the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and contribution in spreading awareness of the country. The city of Bratislava is continuing renovation of the iconic Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square. So far, the underground engine room has been repaired and new pumps will be installed. The originals ones were left there as a memory of the past. A method of cleaning the central sculpture of the linden flower has been chosen as well, reported Mayor Matúš Vallo on social media.

The municipal Waste Collection and Disposal Company (OLO) in Bratislava is to substantially rise the capital's energy self-sufficiency. This heating season the OLO will conclude connecting its facility for the energetic use of waste with the heat supply network. According to the company, this will restrict the expected increase of prices for households. Find out how you can save money by reducing energy consumption.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.