News digest: Russian Embassy lies about cemetery, police warns

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 19 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.
Russian Embassy caught lying
The police call it a rare moment, as right now people can watch the information operation of the Russian Federation unfolding right before them.
Last week, the Russian Embassy in Slovakia published a post on Facebook claiming that the mayor of Ladomirová, a village in the Prešov Region, eastern Slovakia, had levelled graves of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers.
According to the police, the claims are false. The mayor of Ladomirová strongly objected to the claims as well. Meanwhile, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka adopted the Russian Embassy's claims and said he will have them investigated.
Read more about Russian propaganda in Slovakia:
- True or false? Half of Slovakia's teenagers cannot tell
- Disinformation outlets are back, prompting no response from the state
- Why Russia is winning the information war in Slovakia
- Trust in media at all time low in Slovakia, says new Reuters report
More stories on Spectator.sk
- QUEEN ELIZABETH II: When she visited Slovakia in 2008, she was served the same wine as the one served at her own wedding.
- REPORT: Extremist views and acts have been more prominent in recent years due to disinformation and their prevalence on the internet.
- FESTIVAL: After two years of the pandemic, the 17th edition of the [fjúžn] festival is taking place in cinemas, theatres and community spaces scattered across Bratislava, bringing stories of foreigners in Slovakia closer to visitors.
If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.
Feature story for today
European leaders did not take Anna Politkovskaya’s warnings seriously for a long time. In her 2004 book, the assassinated journalist criticised leaders for the reckless consumption of Russian commodities. In December 2019 the European Union still did not reject Russian gas. Instead, it described the country as a reliable supplier.
But Russia’s war in Ukraine, funded through its raw materials exports to Europe and elsewhere, along with an unfolding energy crisis, have changed this view.
“We have to get rid of this dependency [on Russian energy] all over Europe,” said the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen.Slovakia approves of Von der Leyen's agenda set in her address Read more
Picture of the day
On Monday, the new academic year of 2022/2023 began at several Slovak universities. The Slovak Rectors' Conference took the opportunity to draw attention not only to the unfolding energy crisis, but also to the insufficient financing of universities in Slovakia. The picture depicts a ceremony at Comenius University in Bratislava.
In other news
- Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and her partner Juraj Rizman attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II that took place at Westminster Abbey.
- After two months, the Ján Kuciak murder case continued at the Specialised Criminal Court. Former journalist and spy Peter Tóth was brought before the court senate, because he had refused to testify previously. On Monday, he refused again, saying that his accusation is "politically motivated". Find out what happened last time during the court hearings.
- For her help and support of Ukraine and its culture, Slovak Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO was bestowed the Order of Princess Olga by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The award was given to Milanová for personal merits in strengthening cooperation, the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and contribution in spreading awareness of the country.
- The city of Bratislava is continuing renovation of the iconic Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square. So far, the underground engine room has been repaired and new pumps will be installed. The originals ones were left there as a memory of the past. A method of cleaning the central sculpture of the linden flower has been chosen as well, reported Mayor Matúš Vallo on social media.
- The municipal Waste Collection and Disposal Company (OLO) in Bratislava is to substantially rise the capital's energy self-sufficiency. This heating season the OLO will conclude connecting its facility for the energetic use of waste with the heat supply network. According to the company, this will restrict the expected increase of prices for households. Find out how you can save money by reducing energy consumption.
If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.