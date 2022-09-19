Extremism has grown stronger in Slovakia

Right-wing and ultranationalist groups threaten the safety of minorities.

Extremist opinions, speech and acts have grown stronger in recent years in Slovakia. Disinformation noticeably helped with the increase and online spaces played a crucial role as well.

This stems from the latest Monitoring Report by the Interior Ministry mapping extremism in Slovakia in 2020 and 2021, the TASR newswire reported. The report was recently submitted for interdepartmental review.

Right-wing extremism dominates among the forms of extremism in Slovakia, according to the report, usually backed by ultranationalist political groups. Extremist influence within these groups springs from speeches using subliminal and hidden manifestations of intolerance, which mainly manifest themselves in negatively critical attitudes towards the Slovak government, the legislature, Slovak membership in the EU and NATO, the newswire cited from the report.

Racist tendencies