Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 22 and October 2, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Find all the tips for the top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Find new and up-to-date tips every day on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It is also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: [fjúžn] festival 2022; Sept 19-25

FESTIVAL: City Sounds Festival Bratislava; Sept 23-24

FESTIVAL: Bratislava Music Festival; Sept 23, 19:30

EVENT: Day of opened studios; Sept 24, 10:00

EVENT: Beer Run Bratislava; Sept 24, 13:00

EVENT: Bike Ride Across Bridge; Sept 24, 17:00

CONCERT: Blackout Slovakia 2022; Sept 24, 2022

FESTIVAL: Vegan Feast; Sept 25, 10:00

CONCERT: Peter Lipa & friends concert; Sept 28, 19:30

EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Oct 1, 10:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

[fjúžn] festival 2022

Hviezdoslavovo námestie, Bratislava, September 22, 17:00

The Milan Šimečka Foundation invites you to the 17th year of the [fjúžn] festival. It will offer more than 20 events - concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, community events and discussions. The event will feature performers with roots in dozens of countries from around the world. The main theme this year is Relationships.

The festival goes beyond the framework of one kind of art and offers a rich program consisting of concerts, exhibitions, literature, theater, film, workshops, lectures and presentations, discussions, community events or children's programs, school events and many other activities. [fjúžn] gives a voice to foreigners, migrants and refugees, presents the culture and life of new minorities, creates opportunities for meeting, shows the diversity of Slovakia, sensitizes the public, destroys prejudices, and unites.

Thursday 22.9.2022

17:30 The International Bratislava, Radlinského 2

ParCityPation

Friday 23.9.2022

19:00 Ticho a spol., Školská 14

Theatrabratislava: Spáleniská - Incendies

20:00 Fakulta architektúry a dizajnu STU, Námestie slobody 19

Equal: Abdullah Miniawy + Hvad | Superar + hostia | Adela Mede

23:00 Fakulta architektúry a dizajnu STU, Námestie slobody 19

Mäss: Bok Bok | Citytronix | DJ Bingo | DJ Gäp

Saturday 24.9.2022

10:00 - 17:00 Panenská 28

[fjúžn] zóna na Dobrom trhu

22:00 Fakulta architektúry a dizajnu STU, Námestie slobody 19

[fjúžn-kombi-najt]: Karaoke Tundra + Fobia Kid | Hellwana | Inkwall | Miklei

Sunday 25.9.2022

10:00 štart: Triple Five Coffee, Jozefská 2A

[fjúžn] walk: Salma & Paula

15:00 - 21:00 Pistoriho palác, Štefánikova 25

[fjúžn] na úteku

16:00 Pistoriho palác, Štefánikova 25

Divadlo bez domova: Bábka

17:00 Pistoriho palác, Štefánikova 25

Ľudstvo

18:00 Pistoriho palác, Štefánikova 25

JazzLab Trio

19:00 Kino Film Europe, Štefánikova 25

Invisible (GR, 2021, r. Marianna Kakaounaki)

Event poster for festival [fjúžn]. (Source: Festival [fjúžn])



City Sounds Festival Bratislava

The 9th edition of CITY SOUNDS Bratislava at the end of September will welcome big names of the contemporary world and local music. The 2-day City Sounds Festival will once again present top Slovak and international musicians such as Alfredo Rodriguez, Kinga Głyk and Nicola Conte to the Slovak Radio Large Concert Studio. We are already looking forward to the magical atmosphere of great live concerts.

As the summer is coming to an end, music will slowly return to the cities and "under a roof". Already on 23 and 24 September 2022, the first two days of autumn, the 9th edition of the CITY SOUNDS Bratislava urban music festival will take place in the Great Concert and Chamber Concert Studio of Slovak Radio.

Over the course of the weekend, two stages will host a variety of genre-spanning performers, a mix of internationally acclaimed musicians as well as established or up-and-coming notable acts from our region. Start: from 18:00 - 23:55. Entrance: €15 - €19



Bratislava Music Festival

Slovenská filharmónia, Námestie Eugena Suchoňa, Bratislava, September 23- October 8, 19:30

The 57th edition of the Bratislava Music Festival will take place from 23 September to 8 October 2022 and will traditionally offer its fans a quality musical experience with 19 concerts!

Opening concert: Slovak Philharmonic, Slovak Philharmonic Choir, Daniel Rajskin, Jozef Chabroň, Slávka Zámečníková, Ján Gallovič, Dejan Lazić, Ilya Zeljenka, Franz Liszt, Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky... Tickets: €39, €35, €29



Day of opened studios

Bratislava, September 24, 10:00

Saturday, 24 September 2022 from 10:00 to 21:00. Forty-six artists from thirty-five studios, five creative workshops and nine exhibitions in the Bratislava region will make their creative spaces available in Modra, Budmerice, Šenkvice, Vinosady, Pezinok, Limbach, Svätý Jur, Bratislava, Senec, Malinovo, Stupava, Rohožník and Malacky.

Open Studios Day is a unique opportunity for art lovers, amateur creators, as well as curious people to learn about the world in which both amateur and professional artists create; where they breathe; through their talent and from the depth of their spirit, the beauty of matter, which is then displayed in galleries, interiors, or exteriors, or right in your home. This is a chance for you to conduct a short conversation with your favourite artists, exchange ideas and be inspired by each other.

Beer Run Bratislava

Randal Club, Karpatská 2, 811 05 Bratislava, September 24, 13:00-18:00

Runners, beer drinkers and brewers: the next Beer Run Through Bratislava, which is already 26 years old, is approaching. Come and experience a day full of running, beer, fun and good music among great people. At the same time, you can look forward to the follow-up event, or the Beer Run after party, Bakalář BeerRock 2022, a musical rock festival – an evening full of great music, which will start at 17:00 at the RANDAL CLUB. The event will feature several rock and punk bands.

International Beer Day falls on August 5. Every Slovak drank an average of 120 pints of beer (60.2 l) last year, which is the least in the last 30 years. The most beer was drunk in Slovakia in 1990, when every resident of Slovakia, regardless of age, consumed an average of just under 96 litres of beer a year. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

Bike Ride Across Bridge

Cycling Kitchen by the Old Bridge on the Petržalka side of the Danube, Bratislava, September 24, 17:00

A traditional big bike ride across Bratislava's bridges on the occasion of European Mobility Week. This bike ride will be accompanied by the municipal police, suitable for everyone, for individuals and families with children, whether you cycle every day or you need to dust off your bike.

This time, the start of the bike ride will be at the Cycling Kitchen near the Old Bridge on the Petržalka side of the Danube, where there will be a day-long programme dedicated to the development of cycling in Bratislava, as well as a discussion with the candidates for city mayor. The bike ride will last about 1.5 hours and then continue with a cultural program.

(Source: FB Bicykluj Bratislava)

Blackout Slovakia 2022; Sept 24, 2022

Majestic Music Club, Karpatská 2, Bratislava, September 24, 19:00

The Blackout Slovakia festival will be held on September 24, 2022 after being moved. A number of drum and bass DJs and producers from abroad and the domestic scene will perform.

Old Market, SNP 25 Square, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 25, 10:00

A vegan feast will come to the Old Market Hall on Sunday, 25 September. Enjoy the best of sustainable, respectful and delicious cuisine. Restaurants, shops, producers will offer plant-based food and cosmetics that have not been tested on animals. In addition to a wide range of food and drinks, you will be treated to a day of accompanying events.

Peter Lipa & friends concert

Wine O Clock – wine garden, Bárdošova, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 28, 19:30

Come and enjoy Slovak jazz legend Peter Lipa in the garden of Wine O Clock on Bárdošova Street in Bratislava. Sounds like a pleasant evening, what do you say? A jazz legend in concert with friends – piano and sax in the amphitheatre in Kramare – Bárdošova 1. Admission: €20



Battle of Bratislava

Janka Kráľa Sad, Petržalka, Bratislava, October 1, 10:00-19:00

On 1 October 2022, the cultural and historical festival Battle of Bratislava will take place in the Janko Kráľ Garden in Bratislava. The main part of its programme will be the reenactment of a military clash from the first half of the 17th century, set in historical Hungary.

As always, you can look forward to a historical camp, demonstrations of period life, regimental demonstrations, a period parade through the Old Town and, of course, the Battle of Bratislava – the reenactment a Baroque military clash from 1620. In this edition we will move back in time to 1620 – a battle, or rather a short siege, which took place before the city gates on 8 October 1620. The *main part of the event* – the reenactment of the battle *takes place at 16:00* and the accompanying programme lasts from 10:00.

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

The Bratislava International Church organises weekly worship every Sunday at 9:30 in Malý Kostol (the Little Church), located on the corners of Panenská Street and Lýcejná Street, just a 3-minute walk from the Presidential Palace.

The St. Ladislav Catholic Parish has its own service in English every Sunday at 11:00. Its church is located in the centre of Bratislava on Špitálska Street, opposite the My (Tesco) shopping centre.

Services in English are also held by the CityLight Baptist community. They meet for worship every Sunday at 16:00 at Vysoká Škola Zdravotníctva a Sociálnej Práce sv. Alžbety at Námestie 1. Mája Square, just off Hodžovo Square, and very close to public transport stops from all directions.

Cirkev Bratská does not have service in English, but they provide simultaneous translation on headphones. Services take place on 4 Cukrová Street at 10:00 and 17:00 every Sunday.

The Bratislava International Fellowship is the English-speaking Pentecostal/Charismatic congregation of Bratislava City Church. It meets every Sunday morning at Istropolis at 10:00.

Muslims can attend the Capital Mosque in Bratislava at Staré Grunty 64 in Karlova Ves, while the website link provides Muslim with prayer times for Bratislava and directions towards Mecca. The website also contains some English descriptions of Slovak-language Muslim contacts.

The Jewish community is smaller in Bratislava but still offers services. Location and times depend on the season. More information can be found here.

Temporary exhibitions

Danubiana September 10, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Human Beings: Bahram Hajou, a Kurdish artist living in Germany, has been concerned with painting for over thirty years. It is surprising that the figure, as an expression of the essence of life's drama, is an almost exclusive theme of his paintings. The paintings by Bahram Hajou capture the viewer’s attention at first sight with the highly convincing power of expression and inner strength. At the same time his method of painting is almost austere as to subject matter and form. His exclusively one or three-figure compositions are set in an indistinct space.

Hadal of My Aquarium: Rita Koszorús. The title of the exhibition is based on emotions experienced in a surreal space. Hadál môjho akvária (Hadal of My Aquarium) is a place representing the connection of the aquarium to the deepest ocean bottom. Hadal is a zone no one has reached, private ocean trenches inaccessible to other human beings.

On the Edge of Time: In the past two decades, developments on the domestic art scene have led to an intensive turn towards painting, the language of which acquires power and importance. Within this framework the theme of landscape offers the revitalisation of transcendental thoughts and an emotional impact on people. Today, landscape is more important than ever, not only in terms of the ecology of the environment, but also the ecology of emotional values. The paintings of Kristína Mésároš have provided noteworthy results. She is an intensive observer of nature and surrounding life, which forms the basis of her artwork. And her fundamental approach to work is emotional, founded on stories.

Illustrations: Although Daniela Olejníková has been doing most of her illustrations digitally for over ten years, her art style was formed by the path she completed during her studies at the Academy of Fine Arts and Design: starting with painting, through “her native” printmaking, up to experiments with graphic design. Her interest in color coupled with her experience with traditional printmaking techniques, in particular, linocut and silkscreen, continue to project strongly in her artistic techniques. The layering of transparent areas and her use of various types of raster and structures all spring from her fascination with the imperfections of analogue outputs and the glamour of defects. In this exhibition her illustrations from two children’s books written by Marek Vadas predominate.

Slovak National Gallery May 28, 2022 — October 2, 2022, Schaubmarov Mlyn v Pezinku, Pezinok-Cajla

The exhibition of works by Jindřich Krejča at the Schaubmar Mill is a selection from a set of illustrations lent to the Slovak National Gallery by his widow Anna Krejčová and his son Henrich Krejča. The selection includes originals used in the books Z našej prírody. Rastliny (From Our Nature. Plants, 1979), Z našej prírody. Živočíchy (From Our Nature. Animals, 1981), and Základy poľovníctva (Basics of Hunting,1988).

Slovak National Gallery June 10, 2022 — September 25, 2022, Bratislava Castle, Bratislava

This travelling exhibition maps the Danube Region of the 17th and 18th centuries through both detailed and contextual maps of the territories around the Danube River, from its source to its mouth, its tributaries, ground plans of the towns and fortresses, as well as battle plans.

Kunsthalle Bratislava September 14 - October, 31, 2022, Kunsthalle, SNP Square 12, Bratislava

Something is Burning: The group exhibition looks at aspects of identity construction in the context of economic and individual well-being.

Staromestská galéria Zichy September 13, 2022 – October 2, 2022

Still Here: Contemporary art offers a useful tool to stimulate a public dialogue in a performative and temporary manner, along with art offering the potential to influence anti-authoritarian struggles, within which many art critics see the progressive and emancipatory legacy of the avant-garde. The exhibition acknowledges the importance of contemporary art production in imagining a new positive future, empowering communities, stimulating public dialogue and healing our collective body. The artists in the exhibition - from their very varied positions, perspectives and different geographical locations - remind us that even though we are dealing with different aspects of the current crises, we are all in it together. With their art, they are all trying to offer visions and proposals for a more positive future beyond the reality of our current global experience. The climate emergency and our interconnectedness with other people and species is another common theme of the exhibited artworks by Petra Garajová, Marc Lee, Agata Milizia and Ojo Taiye.

Training

YOGA: Victoria Fitz - Ayurveda Yoga. Victoria's classes are in English. They focus on bringing harmony to the Chakras and Doshas of the Energetic Body. More info: https://brighterlife.sk/english/yoga-and-pilates-schedule-en/.



PILATES: Pilates in English – The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and advanced, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with the Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of the body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea and fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.



YOGA: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make a reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any prior knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at a session: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ Tea, water, fruit and showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger, more flexible, as well as help with balance and having fun while doing it. Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10-session ticket for use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

Highlights of the Year

CONCERT: Sting: My Songs - September 28, 2022 in Košice, October 30, 2022 in Bratislava

CONCERT: Kabát Tour – October 18-15, 2022

CONCERT: Bratislava Jazz Days Slovenská Sporiteľňa 2022 – October 21-23

CONCERT: Simply Red: Blue Eyed Soul Tour - December 3, 2022 in Bratislava

CONCERT: Eros Ramazzotti: Battito Infinito World Tour - March 8, 2023 in Košice, April 15, 2023 in Bratislava

CONCERT: Hans Zimmer Live – June 6, 2023

CONCERT: Rammstein - June 14, 2023 in Trenčín

FESTIVAL: X. TRIDENT FESTIVAL 2023 – June 23-25, 2022