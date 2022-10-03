Beautiful Forest a new attraction for nature lovers in central Slovakia

The compound is suitable for families with children.

At first glance, the industrial area around the central-Slovak town of Žarnovica has slowly become an undiscovered tourist destination in recent years.

The potential for developing tourism in this area is provided by hiking and cycling routes, as well as castle ruins or defunct castles. At the end of this summer season, the newly emerging area of Pekný Les (Beautiful Forest) in the village of Horné Hámre will be added to the list.

The area, under construction by the non-profit organisation Stefani close to the intersection of the new cycling paths in Kľakovská Dolina valley. Cycling routes in this location connect the district town of Žarnovica with Kľakovská Dolina valley, Revište Castle, Vtáčnik Hill, but also with the Novobanská Kotlina basin.